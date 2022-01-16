Not only coronavirus, bird flu alarm – Chronicle

Florence, January 16, 2022 – In the midst of the global pandemic emergency for the coronavirus, the nightmare ofbird flu. The first case in Tuscany from AH5N1 was detected in a Turkey of the animal shelter in the Chico Mendes park from Campi Bisenzio (Florence) which will be closed for thirty days to avoid the risk of transmission at people. First identified in Italy more than a century ago, avian influenza is a bird disease caused by a type A influenza virus, which can be low or highly pathogenic: that of the animal found dead in the refuge managed by Earth Firenze is a case declared highly pathogenic by the zooprophylactic institutes of Florence, Rome and Padua, where the National Reference Center for avian flu and Newcastle disease is located.

In the park refuge (managed by the San Donnino cultural, recreational and sports club), several suspicious deaths have occurred in recent days. “The importance of health control for this disease is not only linked to an animal health problem but also to public health – he explains Luca Cianti, director of the functional area of ​​veterinary public health and food safety of the ASL Toscana centro – Influenza viruses belonging to type A can, in fact, also infect other animals (pigs, horses, dogs) as well as humans “.









With the outbreak of the current epidemic that started in 2003 from China, killing more than 150 million birds, the ability of the virus to directly infect humans has also been documented, causing acute forms of flu which in many cases led to death. The main risk, given the high frequency with which these viruses undergo mutation phenomena, is the possibility that a new virus can originate from an animal reservoir – capable of being transmitted from person to person – for which the human population it is susceptible, allowing the disease to spread globally, causing a pandemic. Contrary to normal flu epidemics, a pandemic would involve large sections of the population, not only what is defined as “at risk”, but also young and healthy individuals.

“In 2021 there was a notable recurrence of avian flu also in Italy, especially in poultry farms in the North where 280 infectious outbreaks occurred – explains Cianti – This is the first case in Tuscany. ‘ideal landing for migratory birds which are often reservoirs of viruses “. They can also be healthy carriers, infecting local animals and continuing their journey.









To limit the outbreak, yesterday the municipal administration of Campi Bisenzio issued an order for the immediate closure of the Chico Mendes park for thirty days. “A provision necessary to safeguard citizenship too, given the possibility of transmission of the disease – explains the mayor Emiliano Fossi – Public health is our first concern. Preventing dangerous situations is also fundamental to avoid stressing citizenship “.