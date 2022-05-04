Not only Covid: progress against HIV, malaria and tuberculosis is at a standstill. We keep fighting

The Global Fund is a partnership aimed at accelerating the elimination of epidemics such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Since its creation in 2002, it has invested more than $ 53 billion, saved 44 million lives and halved the combined death rate of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Starting in 2020, for the first time in two decades, progress in the global fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria I’m stalled. Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, explains why this is the time to fight for what matters.

Twenty years ago, the world created the Global Fund to combat what were then the deadliest pandemics, responsible for the deaths of millions of people every year: HIV, tuberculosis (Tbc) e malaria. Led by the affected communities, we have fought, refused to accept injustice and brought together several partners to eliminate these epidemics. Last week Bill Gates tweeted that “the Global Fund is one of the best things people have ever done for each other.”

Indeed, the Global Fund is full of stories extraordinary of courage and resilience and of countless heroic people who have worked hard and contributed tirelessly to the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. I’m talking about people like Grace Ngulube, an amazing young woman born with HIV who founded Youth Health Connect360 in Malawi to help young people with HIV. to access services tailored to them. Or as Nana Millers, a determined transgender activist and feminist who defends the rights of young transgender women like her.

Grace and Nana are members of the Youth Council of the Global Fund, a council composed of representatives from all over the world, who directly inform me of the needs and challenges faced by young people in relation to HIV, tuberculosis and malaria and, more generally, to others aspects of their health and well-being. They are all activists exceptional and dedicated, which prove every day to be the future. Partnerships like this are the beating heart of the Global Fund and confirm that, when we work together, we can force the world’s deadliest diseases into retreat. The Global Fund partnership has saved over 44 million lives. Together, we have reduced more than half the combined mortality rate of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Together, we are working to make the world fairer, a place where everyone is safe from deadly infectious diseases.

The Covid-19 pandemic did have however a devastating impact on the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. In 2020, for the first time in the history of the Global Fund, key outcomes for the three diseases declined from the previous year. However, the Global Fund’s swift and determined response to Covid-19 prevented an even worse outcome. Thanks to the generous support of donors, we have provided over 4.2 billion dollars in emergency funding to over one hundred countries for the fight against Covid-19. To respond to the pandemic, many countries have used the very same laboratories, epidemiological surveillance systems, community networks, skilled health workers and drug supply chains that had been set up to fight HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

This was the case in Bangladesh, where reports of tuberculosis cases fell by 22% due to Covid-19, an alarming decline in one of the 30 countries with the highest TB burden in the world. In response to situations like this, the Global Fund’s investments have held up strengthening the ability to administer tests for both tuberculosis and Covid-19, the distribution of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and volunteers, the integration of messages about Covid-19 in anti-tuberculosis campaigns and the increase in the number of awareness events in local communities. After the initial decline in tuberculosis case reports, Bangladesh has quickly returned to pre-pandemic levels and reporting rates exceeded targets in the first six months of 2021.

Yet despite positive results such as those of Bangladesh, we can’t stop there. The inevitably global impact of Covid-19 has shown that we need to increase funding and fight existing pandemics such as HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, while preparing for future threats for health. That’s why we want and need to raise $ 18 billion to fund life-saving programs for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria over the next three years.

This year, US President Joe Biden will host the Global Fund’s seventh refinancing conference. Our goal is to collect at least $ 18 billion to finance the next three-year round of grants for countries. The success of our venture would save 20 million lives, reduce the death rate from HIV, tuberculosis and malaria by 64% and strengthen health systems to build a healthier and more equitable world.

Italy has been a very strong supporter of the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria as well as a key donor to the Global Fund. But in the face of the catastrophic impact caused by Covid-19 on the fight against the three diseases, the choice is imperative it is clear: Either we increase funding or we abandon the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to finally defeat these pandemics by 2030. There is no other option.

We know we are not alone in this battle. All over the world, young and old activists continue to perform a crucial role in maintaining global visibility and ensuring that everyone continues to strive to do the right thing. The immense creativity and resilience of teenagers and young people have resulted in many valuable contributions to global health. Young people have experienced and continue to suffer far-reaching socioeconomic impacts from Covid-19 and are disproportionately affected by HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Their unique experiences and realities are key to creating solutions that give life to a healthier, safer, and healthier world fairer.

We invite all individuals, communities and civil society groups to join our collective struggle. Your leadership, your support, your commitment and your voice, firmly calling for support for the seventh Global Fund refinance, will have immense power. Because if not us, who? And if not now, when? This is our fight. Together. We must fight for what matters. And we are counting on you to help us take a step towards more equitable health for all.