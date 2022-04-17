Not only Covid: this year the flu has hit hard, 6 million cases in Italy and still growing in Trentino – Health and Wellness

ROME. The descent of the seasonal flu curve has finally begun and, even if the tail of the season could continue for a few more weeks, one fact is already clear: after having been completely absent in the 2020-2021 season, the flu is back.

With the 272,900 cases registered in the last week by the InfluNet surveillance system of the Higher Institute of Health, 5.9 million Italians have already been put to bed in the current season, almost 300,000 more than in 2019-2020, the last year before the pandemic.

In contrast, in the week from 4 to 10 April, the province of Trento compared to most areas (with an increase from 2.60 to 5.67 cases per thousand inhabitants)as well as Puglia (from 4.77 to 5.85) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (from 5.71 to 6.81).

The season had an anomalous trend, with two peaks. One in the last week of the year, driven by respiratory viruses other than those strictly flu like syncytial one, and a second at the end of March in which high rates of influenza viruses were recorded, with a percentage higher than 34% of the samples analyzed by InfluNet laboratories in the week between 21 and 27 March.

Overall, from the beginning of the season to date, out of a total of 11,236 samples collected by the various laboratories, 1,491 (13.2%) tested positive for the influenza virus. No flu virus had been isolated last season.

As regards the latest ISS survey, in the week from 4 to 10 April 2022 the incidence stood at 4.61 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The sharpest decline was observed in children under the age of 5, in which the incidence went from 18.01 cases per thousand to 14.80.

In the 5-14 year range it is 6.99 cases per thousand (compared to 8.84 per thousand last week), in the 15-64 it is equal to 4.06 cases per thousand (compared to 4.91), in the over-65 is 1.97 cases per thousand (compared to 2.26).

Among the Regions, there has been a collapse of cases in Campania, where in a week the incidence has gone from 13 cases per thousand to 4.11.

Strong decline also in Umbria (from 13.37 to 6.89) and Marche (from 12.53 to 9.30).

The circulation of influenza viruses also decreased from 33.3% of the samples analyzed last week to the current 24.8%.