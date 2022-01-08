not only De Laurentiis, two other clubs against the use of Primavera and limit on the available

There A league chooses to move forward following their own line. As confirmed in the press release issued in the evening, in which “firmly reaffirms its confidence in being able to continue running its competitions as scheduled, thanks to the application of the organizational regulations approved on Thursday by the Council“.

“Yesterday there were also those who contested the protocol just launched, such as Naples, Turin and Udinese, opposed to the use of the Primaveras or to the limit on the available players. While in the evening the great maneuvers to arrive at a reorganization of the program of tomorrow.

The good news is that Verona-Salernitana should be played regularly. For Turin-Fiorentina, however, we are moving towards Monday, taking advantage of the fact that the ASL block expires on Sunday evening. And the same fate, they hope in via Rosellini, may Udinese-Atalanta also have ”