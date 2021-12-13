Health

Not only dementia and aging among those responsible for memory loss but also these pathologies

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Not remembering what happened to us even a short time ago can be really unpleasant. Still, that’s exactly what happens to those with memory problems.

This ailment is often associated with advancing old age. That is why it is more common among older people. On other occasions, then, it is a generally transitory problem, which does not last forever.

In any case, memory loss is a symptom that we should not underestimate, especially if it is recurring. In fact, in some cases it could be linked to some pathologies that are particularly difficult and harmful to health.

Not only dementia and aging among those responsible for memory loss but also these pathologies

There are situations in which memory loss can turn into a chronic and persistent problem. In severe cases, it could also be the result of surgery, cancer treatment or head trauma. Stress and vitamin B12 deficiency could also affect our memories.

Furthermore, it may happen that behind the difficulty in remembering there are diseases that should not be overlooked. In particular, according to the research, we could talk about depression, stroke, epilepsy and bipolar disorder. To these would also be added Huntington’s chorea, AIDS and diseases such as Parkinson’s and Lyme. In addition to the more well-known Alzheimer’s.

Therefore, not only dementia and aging among those responsible for memory loss but also these alarming pathologies. Unfortunately, the list is still long and foresees other related problems.

Tips for training and strengthening memory

There are solutions that could help our brain not to forget what we learn and what happens to us. Everything starts, as usual, with a healthy diet. Diet can play a vital role in nourishing and empowering our mind.

For example, few people know that this dried fruit could have important effects on memory. Just as these precious foods that protect it would be useful for not losing blows to the brain.

Let’s not forget, then, also the good mental exercise to favor our memories. We could help people with cognitive difficulties by regularly showing them photos or objects that are familiar to them.

Instead, if we ourselves suffer from these problems we could try to perform this simple exercise against memory lapses and slowed brains. In any case, if memory loss is a disorder that affects the quality of our life, we do not hesitate to contact the competent doctor.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 37 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Venice, the teacher against the tops: «They showed up wearing bra. It’s a problem of health and decorum “

November 12, 2021

Disability, the Monza baskin team celebrates a birthday in the gym and the neighbor calls the brigade for disturbance of peace

4 days ago

trips to three regions of patient zero- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Vaccinations, from Rome ok to third doses for all over 18. From Ema green light to the extension of the campaign to children between 5 and 11 years – Health and Wellness

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button