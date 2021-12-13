Not remembering what happened to us even a short time ago can be really unpleasant. Still, that’s exactly what happens to those with memory problems.

This ailment is often associated with advancing old age. That is why it is more common among older people. On other occasions, then, it is a generally transitory problem, which does not last forever.

In any case, memory loss is a symptom that we should not underestimate, especially if it is recurring. In fact, in some cases it could be linked to some pathologies that are particularly difficult and harmful to health.

Not only dementia and aging among those responsible for memory loss but also these pathologies

There are situations in which memory loss can turn into a chronic and persistent problem. In severe cases, it could also be the result of surgery, cancer treatment or head trauma. Stress and vitamin B12 deficiency could also affect our memories.

Furthermore, it may happen that behind the difficulty in remembering there are diseases that should not be overlooked. In particular, according to the research, we could talk about depression, stroke, epilepsy and bipolar disorder. To these would also be added Huntington’s chorea, AIDS and diseases such as Parkinson’s and Lyme. In addition to the more well-known Alzheimer’s.

Therefore, not only dementia and aging among those responsible for memory loss but also these alarming pathologies. Unfortunately, the list is still long and foresees other related problems.

Tips for training and strengthening memory

There are solutions that could help our brain not to forget what we learn and what happens to us. Everything starts, as usual, with a healthy diet. Diet can play a vital role in nourishing and empowering our mind.

For example, few people know that this dried fruit could have important effects on memory. Just as these precious foods that protect it would be useful for not losing blows to the brain.

Let’s not forget, then, also the good mental exercise to favor our memories. We could help people with cognitive difficulties by regularly showing them photos or objects that are familiar to them.

Instead, if we ourselves suffer from these problems we could try to perform this simple exercise against memory lapses and slowed brains. In any case, if memory loss is a disorder that affects the quality of our life, we do not hesitate to contact the competent doctor.