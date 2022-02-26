Not only does he apologize, the new conditions that Martino puts on Chicharito

What Tata Martino asks of Gerardo Martino

February 24, 2022 2:35 p.m.

Chicharito is at 100% and wants to return to the Mexican team and everything is in the hands of Gerardo MartinoHowever, there would be new conditions for Javier Hernández to wear the tricolor shirt again.

More news from the Mexican team:

The new 10 del Tri that without leaving Mexico is already worth twice as much as Carlos Vela

According to the W Sports report, those selected would have a prize for qualifying for the World Cup, however, Gerardo Martino would have anticipated Chicharito that he cannot demand more bonuses, because the idea is that he arrives humble and that he returns in communion with his companions.

On the other hand, Gerardo Martino it is clear that Chicharito he must converse with each of his companions and apologize publicly. In previous interviews, Andrew Saved He commented that he has no problem with Javier Hernandez.

What prevents Chicharito from returning to El Tri?

After the players who had a difference with Chicharito They have managed to correct the problems with the striker, the only thing missing is the call from Gerardo Martino that would also have made it a condition that he aim for a good level at the start of the MLS.

More news from the Mexican team:

Ochoa is envious of Corona and reveals why he caused his veto in the Tri