Sleep is a natural mechanism that contributes to the proper functioning of our body. We are talking about a fundamental and irreplaceable need just like drinking, eating and breathing.

During the hours devoted to sleep, all biological rhythms slow down; the body is recharged with energy, the muscles relax and every single cell in the body is regenerated. Sleeping well means facing the day with more energy and with greater strength.





In fact, the quality of sleep greatly affects daily life. Stress, bad habits, problems can affect our night’s rest and compromise the rhythm of everyday life.

The importance of sleeping well

For most adults, 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night is sufficient. Although the rest of each individual changes a lot according to age and physical condition in general.

Lack of sleep could cause many problems for the body. We think of the loss of concentration, fatigue and irritability. Lack of sleep would also put the heart and our immune system at risk. Not only fatigue and memory lapses but too little sleep could also cause this disorder.

According to research from the University of California at Berkeley and reported on the authoritative website of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, sleep loss could amplify pain sensitivity.

This experiment was carried out with the collaboration of 24 healthy boys, who received, on two occasions, heat of increasing intensity on their legs. A heat that slowly turned into pain.

The first experiment was done after a good night’s sleep; the second attempt, however, after a deliberately sleepless night. The researchers, who monitored brain function via an MRI, found that during the second attempt, the pain threshold dropped considerably. This means that pain sensitivity may increase based on the quality and quantity of sleep.

Actions to be taken to sleep well

There are some small steps that could help improve our night sleep. For example, before going to sleep, it would be useful to avoid watching TV and electronic devices, not to consume caffeine and alcohol, but to drink hot herbal teas, to help relax the muscles. For example, these simple medicinal plants are enough to help us fight insomnia, tachycardia and anxiety.