To protect cardiovascular health, prevention is key. Yet not everyone knows in time to recognize the signs that something is wrong.

In fact, not only fatigue and palpitations, but also these two unsuspected symptoms could reveal a heart problem. Especially for a specific group of people. Here, then, is what you need to pay attention to.

Good habits that protect cardiovascular health

Protecting the well-being of the heart is a priority for staying healthy. In fact, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death both globally and in Italy.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to intervene on some risk factors, namely age, gender or genetic predisposition. But the good news is that maintaining a healthy lifestyle can reduce the likelihood of getting sick.

In particular, we must avoid smoking and obesity, and keep cholesterol and blood pressure under control.

Also, maintaining a balanced diet and exercising are good habits that protect cardiovascular health.

This doesn’t just mean giving up. In fact, there are many foods that would help keep the heart in shape: from cheap and tasty fish to the autumn vegetable that protects the heart and arteries and fights high cholesterol.

But, in addition to following good habits, it is a good rule to also know the signals with which the heart warns that something is wrong.

Not only fatigue and palpitations, but these two unsuspected symptoms could also reveal a heart problem

Sometimes the alarm bells that the body sends go unnoticed. Just think of an often overlooked symptom that would indicate skyrocketing cholesterol levels.

The same can be said for cardiovascular disease, as experts explain. Many know the most common symptoms: these are chest pain, tachycardia, palpitations. But also of inexplicable fatigue or shortness of breath in doing physical activities that previously seemed simple.

However, there are two other signs that generally do not make us think of a heart problem. This is the increase in sweating and swelling in the arms and legs. These symptoms may indicate cardiovascular disease that is also creating problems with the kidneys and thyroid.

To underestimate these alarm bells there is above all a group of people: women over 40. The symptoms are in fact often confused with the annoyances created by the arrival of menopause.

It is therefore good, if you notice any of these problems, to contact your doctor, who will be able to prescribe the necessary tests.