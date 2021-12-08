10% of the world’s adult population sees the stars every day because of the pains caused by inflamed hemorrhoids. For this reason, in fact, the search frequency of the word “hemorrhoids” on Google is very high. This means that, every day, people try to understand more about this annoying problem that afflicts a large part of the population.

Constipation is certainly one of the main causes of the problem. The difficulty in evacuating, in fact, in addition to creating swelling, indisposition and bad mood, can have a profound effect on the problem. This is why we should try to solve this problem also through nutrition. We remember, in fact, that gas in the stomach and constipation could decrease thanks to this vegetable too often underestimated.

Constipation, however, is not the only cause that affects the inflammation of hemorrhoids. There are, in fact, many other factors that can cause or aggravate this problem. In particular, there is a mistake that practically all of us commit. Here’s what it is.

Not only for constipation, hemorrhoids could also become inflamed due to this mistake that many make

Hemorrhoids are cushions of richly vascularized tissue found in the anal canal. They are normally and physiologically present in our body, and have a fundamental role in maintaining stool continence.

Normally it is not possible to perceive their presence, because they do not create any annoyance. The problem arises when they swell, causing deep pain, discomfort, itching or even bleeding.

Beware of this widespread error

The mistake we all make and which could inflame them is a sedentary lifestyle. Many of us, in fact, spend several hours a day sitting, for work or other reasons. So, not only for constipation, hemorrhoids could also become inflamed due to this mistake that so many make.

This, however, could cause inflammation, and the consequent appearance of symptoms such as itching, burning and bleeding.

A sedentary lifestyle and constipation, however, are not the only causes of this problem. Even family predisposition can affect, but also excessive efforts related to defecation or, contrary to a sedentary lifestyle, even prolonged standing.

How to prevent inflammation of hemorrhoids

Following a healthy and balanced diet is, as always, essential. It will therefore be good to eat foods rich in fiber, drink plenty of water (at least 2 liters per day), and avoid alcohol. In addition, regular physical activity is important.

In general, therefore, it will be advisable to avoid excessive sedentary lifestyle, including healthy walks in your routine.

