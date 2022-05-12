Not only for menopause but excessive sweating could be the alarm bell of these diseases

Menopause can be defined as that physiological change that occurs in women of a certain age. There is no precise age, as it varies from person to person. However, various factors, such as genetics, could influence the age, to name an example.

In general, it could occur after the age of 45, up to about 55 years. It represents a significant phase for the woman, since it coincides with the loss of fertility. The body changes as a result of the reduction of estrogen produced, but this could also alter the psychological state.

The Ministry of Health, in fact, argues that, in the case of menopause, the woman could be more irritable, as well as could suffer from manifestations of stress and mental fatigue. The metabolism slows down and, for this reason, there may be an increase in fat mass.

Unfortunately, menopause could be a risk factor for some cardiovascular diseases which, in turn, could be caused by the amount of cholesterol. In fact, estrogen would have the task of keeping total cholesterol under control.

In addition to witnessing a kind of transformation of one’s body, one of the symptoms of menopause is excessive sweating. Many women, in fact, accuse real hot flashes, even during the coldest seasons, as well as during the night.

However, not only for menopause but night sweats could be a symptom of other diseases, as well as a possible contraindication for some medications. If we were in menopause, excessive sweating would be a common symptom, although it would be advisable to seek medical attention.

In fact, in this specific case, the doctor might suggest hormone replacement therapy. Instead, if we weren’t or couldn’t be in menopause, it could be a wake-up call for some serious problems.

Pathologies and drugs

Humanitas suggests that if excessive sweating occurs frequently, it could be a signal the body is sending us to warn us of endocarditis, hyperthyroidism, mononucleosis and brucellosis, among others.

Furthermore, it could also be associated with strokes and cancers, such as leukemia. Some medications may also have excessive night sweats as a side effect. Some of these could be hypoglycemic drugs used in blood sugar control.

While, from a neurological point of view, it could indicate the presence of neuropathies and sleep disorders, which could be linked to other diseases inherent in the nervous system.

So, if every night, but also during the day, we experience this excessive sweating, we should contact the doctor. In fact, in addition to finding the possible cause, it could indicate a therapy to follow.

It would be advisable to carry out checks and tests to try to understand what factor sweating comes from, once menopause is excluded. In any case, for the reasons mentioned above, we should pay attention to nutrition and lifestyle, especially in menopause.

