Not only France, also a lot of Italy The magnificent 10 films of 2021

A rather unfortunate year for cinema ends, with theaters closed for a long time due to the pandemic and with a very slow restart, now also slowed down by new fears and disturbances (masks of only one type, the ban on sweets and drinks, etc. ). Having said that it has been a year, contrary to expectations, not at all to forget for the average quality of the films (from festivals, to theatrical releases), especially for Italy which perhaps gave a signal that has not been seen for years, if not for a few decades, so much so that generally in the ranking of ours 10 best movies of the year rarely does an Italian title enter; and this time there are more than one (and some left out are still very good value). The following films were released in theaters, in the calendar year 2021, although this classification will have to be revised in some way sooner or later.

1 FRANCE by Bruno Dumont

The film of the year. Name of a woman (a journalist), name of a country. It is no coincidence that it begins with a “stunning” press conference by President Macron. Bruno Dumont, a director little loved for his repulsive style, digs with clarity and sarcasm into the behavior of a society sick with image, the victim of a colossal perceptual distortion of reality. Everything manifests itself through the mystification in a mirror deformed by the need for deceptions and audience, because now only the representation of every gesture, every fact counts. A shamelessly tragic and grotesque film about contemporaneity.

2 DRIVE MY CAR by Hamaguchi Ryūsuke – Complex, layered, extraordinarily elegant, deep and exciting film, it tells the private and professional life of actor and theater director Yusuke. Based on a story by Murakami, through the staging of “Uncle Vanya” the Japanese director brings out characters, conflicts and feelings, addressing angular issues such as sex and love, and existential issues on how to perceive and face death (of oneself and of others), between memories and regrets.

3 ARIAFERMA by Leonardo Di Costanzo – Enclosed in an isolated prison, in the midst of a harsh and often hostile nature, lived on a constant expectation of a departure that does not come, consumed between damaged relationships and constant hostility, the film is the masterpiece of a director who knows how to tell the need to sodalize humanity, in unexpected outbursts. Here, among ghostly corridors and unadorned cells, there is time for hope and solidarity, as in a dinner between prisoners and guards by torchlight.

4 MARX CAN WAIT by Marco Bellocchio – The dean of Italian directors not only confirms the extraordinary “youth” of a wonderful eighty-year-old, but he signs his most suffered film, a family documentary, an intimate portrait of a confession, shattering all forms of privacy to tell himself and the world that surrounds it. An extremely lacerating, painful film, enclosed in a perennial sense of guilt about the death of his twin brother more than 50 years ago.

5 DAYS by Tsai Ming-Liang – A man meets a young masseur in a hotel, whose gesture becomes more and more erotic. If possible, the great Taiwanese director expands subtraction even further in his cinema: here there are no dialogues, solitudes fluctuate in silence, bodies seek their space, time evaporates. Above everything remains the sound of a carillon, a melancholy memory of a physical and poignant contact.

6 WEST SIDE STORY by Steven Spielberg – The personal reinterpretation of a great American classic from the early 1960s becomes the sparkling path (political, cultural, ecumenical) in the heart of the movement of bodies, in a choreographic space where the gaze plunges, where the poorest always pay and immigrants and anger only provides an alibi for violence. The most heartfelt work of a great director.

7 THE CARD COLLECTOR by Paul Schrader – Yet another variation on the theme of guilt and redemption, here linked to the famous violence suffered by Iraqi prisoners in Abu Ghraib by American soldiers. Schrader compacts the various branches of the story, the connections between the hazards of the table and of life, with a sinuous and telluric path, the portrait of an America unable to dominate its impulses, easily going haywire like an overly stimulated pinball machine.

8 THE GIANTS by Bonifacio Angius – A film marked by a gloomy pessimism, much more obvious than other works by this shy Sardinian director. Cowardice and Destruction: Five friends find themselves in an isolated cottage and self-destruct. A work Immersed in the dark, with death always close by, where Angius does everything: he writes, directs, acts, edits and photographs.

9 PETIT MAMAN by Céline Sciamma – Time as a privileged dynamic of feelings. A feminine film, on the traumatic passage of childhood, full of grace. A forest, a house, a mother who becomes a child again. Further confirmation of the skill of this French director.

10 UNLUCKY SEX OR PORN MADNESS by Radu Jude – The Romanian director has fun once again in bringing down the moral and political image of a nation, through the unpleasant episode of a teacher who finds on the net a porno film with her husband, recorded during the pandemic. Theoretical and sarcastic film, between hard scenes and a kind of trial that becomes a farce. Golden Bear in Berlin.

Last updated: 00:27 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED