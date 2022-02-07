not only Giovinco, here are 30 answers – SOS Fanta

The injury of Manolo Gabbiadinithat reported the breaking of the Crusader (season over), has sent many fantasy coaches into crisis. For those who can replace it, we have answered thirty questions we received on Instagram. They are all very similar because there aren’t many forwards left. Definitely free in all leagues it is Sebastian Giovinco, that Sampdoria will take to replace Manolo. However, he is not yet on the list: tomorrow he will be placed after the official announcement, just tomorrow he will have medical examinations (he arrived in Italy in the afternoon). Beware, however, that Gabbiadini cannot be replaced in all leagues. It depends on your rules, the rules must be respected. And that a few days have passed since the auction does not count, it is just a very unfortunate event for the timing. However, if you do not have a regulation that authorizes you to do so, you cannot replace Gabbiadini and you must keep him until the end of the season. We are already reading about several squabbles in the various leagues between friends. For those who have doubts and ask us: it is not the first crusader this year, so you must follow what has been done for Kjaer and Chiesa. If it seems unfair not to be able to replace it, you can vote for a rule to be used from next season. For those who – by regulation – can replace it, here are a series of tips. Which are valid both for Gabbiadini and for Kalinicwent to Croatia to Hajduk after breaking up last night.

– Gyasi or Giovinco? Gyasi is more reliable, up to now he has always been a permanent owner. He also scored 4 goals, however he is not a goalscorer. If you only need him as a backup, better Gyasi. If you are looking for a little more unpredictability and you want to bet, Giovinco.

– Giovinco, El Shaarawy, Okereke or Lozano? The ideal is to wait as long as possible this week to understand Lozano’s precise recovery times. If the stop is not too long, you can take the Mexican.

– Giovinco or Afena-Gyan? Better Giovinco.

– Quagliarella, Giovinco or Sanchez? Giovinco’s idea is there and it can be even better than Quagliarella given Fabio’s physical problems. But Alexis Sanchez can be for you if you don’t have ownership issues.

– Small or Nsame? Better Small, even if he is always in a ballot with Destro. Nsame entered against Napoli but Zanetti said it will take about a month to have him in top condition after the long injury.

– Giovinco, Supryaga or Afena-Gyan? Another doubt related to Sampdoria, better Giovinco than Supryaga who entered and then left against Sassuolo. Giampaolo said that he has yet to understand it …

– Pavoletti, Henry or Di Francesco? Take Pavoletti, Cagliari will fight to save themselves.

– Pavoletti, Okereke, Giovinco, Pjaca or Belotti? If you can afford a bet, you can take Belotti who is expected back in the group this week.

– Giovinco, Deulofeu or Verde? Take Deulofeu among them.

– Belotti or Barrow? As above, get Belotti if you can afford a bet.

– Quagliarella, Giovinco or Supryaga? Doubt only related to Sampdoria. Quagliarella can also be better than Giovinco if he overcomes all the problems, but this year he is finding little continuity. So at the moment Giovinco.

– Caputo or Giovinco? Always Sampdoria, but here you take Caputo.

– Pavoletti, Keita or Politano? Politano ensures the vote practically always, compared to Pavoletti / Keita he can have more “votes”.

– Okereke, Giovinco or Caicedo? Caicedo plays little, better Okereke or Giovinco: you can also evaluate based on what you have in the squad, if others from Venice or Sampdoria. Okereke has competition but good timing, he could be more ready right away. Giovinco maybe longer.

– Quagliarella, Di Francesco, Politano or Giovinco? You can take Politano.

– Gyasi, Di Francesco or Giovinco? As before, one between Gyasi and Giovinco (depending on what you need, even if more Gyasi) with Di Francesco further back.

– Di Francesco or Sanchez? Better Alexis Sanchez.

– Okereke or Nzola? Between the two Okerekes at the moment, but you can wait for Salernitana-Spezia to evaluate Nzola.

– Nani, Okereke, Henry or Giovinco? In Venice there is great competition in attack, they are quite on the same level. You can try with Nani.

– Giovinco or Supryaga? Between the two, at the moment Giovinco is better, who can immediately adapt to Giampaolo’s schemes.

– Pavoletti or Giovinco? You can take Pavoletti.

– Mousset, Nani, Henry or Giovinco? Here, too, you can get Nani.

– Pinamonti, Caprari, Beto or Cabral? In this case repair rod still to be done, you can choose Beto.

– Yeboah, Pjaca or Cutrone? Among these you can bet on Pjaca.

– Deulofeu or Quagliarella? Much better Deulofeu.

– Green, Brekalo or Okereke? Green can stay there for penalties, even if Brekalo has scored one more goal so far.

– Small or Giovinco? Both bets, it is not easy to choose. Giovinco is theoretically the natural replacement for Gabbiadini, if you had thought of the squad with Manolo. However, Piccoli should practically always take the vote, even if perhaps less so as a starter.

– Boga or Nsame? Take Boga, even if at Atalanta he is a wild card and not a regular player.

– Nzola, Pavoletti, Di Francesco, Bonazzoli, Mousset or Gyasi? Among these you can bet on Pavoletti for goals, on Gyasi if you just need a safe reserve.

– Supryaga, Gonzalez, Yeboah, Di Francesco, Bonazzoli, Piccoli or Nsame? Among them take Nico Gonzalez.

