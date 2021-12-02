Health

Not only herbal teas and sleeping pills but also these 2 unsuspected foods could make us sleep blissfully

Sometimes you go to bed in the evening and not be able to fall asleep immediately. We close our eyes, we relax but, for hours, we keep tossing and turning in bed.

Sleep disturbances are very frequent problems, especially with advancing age. Often it is a disabling condition, because it affects the quality of life and also puts our health at risk. In fact, lack of sleep causes irritability, lack of concentration, fatigue, depression, etc.

But remember that not only fatigue and memory lapses but sleeping too little could also cause this important disorder.

Most adults should sleep 7 to 8 hours a night. Even if the time devoted to rest changes a lot according to age and physical condition in general.

There are many factors that contribute to and aggravate this insomnia situation. Anxiety, stress, heavy dinner, TV or electronic devices, smoking and alcohol. We can try to solve the problem by drinking herbal teas that help relax the muscles, or we can, under medical supervision, take sleeping pills.

In fact, even nutrition could help resolve this condition. There are two foods in particular that could naturally relax the body. Let’s talk about pumpkin and lettuce. In fact, not only herbal teas and sleeping pills but also these 2 unsuspected foods could make us sleep blissfully.

Two common but indispensable vegetables

Pumpkin is a typical vegetable of the autumn season. Its origins are uncertain, disputed between Mexico and South Asia. A vegetable much appreciated for its organoleptic qualities, for its versatility in the kitchen and for its beneficial properties. Nothing is thrown away from the pumpkin, in fact the seeds, pulp and peel can be easily reused.

Consuming this food would help you get natural vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Pumpkin is said to be an important source of tryptophan and stimulates the production of serotonin, also called a mood hormone. This amino acid would also raise melatonin levels, facilitating a peaceful rest.

Instead, lettuce is a very present vegetable in Italian gardens. In all its varieties, this plant would bring numerous nutrients essential for our well-being.

Lettuce is a food that would help diuresis and natural intestinal transit. Furthermore, vitamin C would help strengthen the defenses and slow down cellular aging.

Lettuce eaten raw would have a draining effect, eaten cooked could have a slight soporific effect. It seems that lettuce decoction is a real cure-all for fighting insomnia.

Of course, if you suffer from sleep-related problems, we always recommend that you consult your doctor and never act on your own initiative.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

