High blood pressure is one, if not the main, cause of serious cardiovascular problems such as heart attack and stroke. As a prevention, therefore, what needs to be done is to go to the doctor for a consultation about everything to do to maintain the standard levels of pressure.

He will likely prescribe a very low salt diet, which is the major condiment responsible for raising blood pressure. As well as attention to some drugs and few know that abusing these very common drugs that we have at home could risk a heart attack.

But not just blood pressure, other factors are also considered to be risky for heart health. Infarction, as claimed by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in fact, can be caused by various factors such as hypertension, high bad cholesterol, obesity, smoking, diabetes. But there may be complications that could lead to an increased risk of having a heart attack. Not only high blood pressure and sleep apnea but these habits too could be risky for this heart problem.

Tachycardia

As the National Institute of Health claims, tachycardia is the increase in heartbeats at rest. When we are under exertion, such as physical activity, it is normal for the heart to accelerate, but it is when we are at rest that it would cause a problem. In any case, to be considered tachycardia, the heart would have to have more than 100 beats per minute. Remember that it could happen to have tachycardia in certain conditions such as fever and stress.

Usually this is a symptom that should not cause particular alarms but only if the heart does not have these rapid pulsations in the atria and ventricles at rest. When this happens, however, we speak of an anomaly that should be checked by the expert.

In fact, if not treated, it could cause complications such as blood clots that could lead to heart attack and stroke, heart failure, as well as death caused by ventricular fibrillation.

Risk factors, in addition to high blood pressure and sleep apnea, are bad habits such as cigarette smoking, drug use, alcohol intake and uncontrolled coffee intake. In addition to these, there would be other factors that we recommend to consult in the ISS data sheet.

For prevention, checks and tests should be carried out, and here are all those necessary for all age groups. In cases of frequent tachycardia, we recommend that you consult an expert, such as a cardiologist, who will make a thorough examination to avoid any possible heart problems.

