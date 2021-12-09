Bad blood cholesterol in high quantities could be a risk factor to be reckoned with for heart health. And for this very reason it is of fundamental importance to keep it at bay. A healthy and balanced diet and physical activity play an essential role in countering it and in this wake, even a strictly prescribed therapy by the doctor could help further to lower it. In fact, in addition to statins, these foods could also reduce it and science says so.

Furthermore, attention must also be paid if moments of confusion occur as it could be, for example, an alteration of memory. Certainly it would be advisable to carry out frequent checks as a prevention in all age groups to try to avoid possible future problems. In any case, these symptoms may be the same as those that reveal other pathologies, not just those mentioned above. In fact, not only high cholesterol but also fluctuating memory could be the alarm bells of this disease.

Hypothyroidism

As claimed by the National Institute of Health, hypothyroidism is a disease that affects the thyroid and is the condition in which it produces low quantities of the thyroid hormones needed by the body. The hormones produced by the thyroid, in fact, have very important tasks concerning the heart, body temperature, the nervous system and many others.

When, on the other hand, the thyroid produces an excessive amount of hormones it is called hyperthyroidism. They are both to be monitored. In fact, in hyperthyroidism the symptoms can be excessive weight loss, tachycardia, anxiety to name a few.

In the case of hypothyroidism the symptoms can be, in addition to the increase in cholesterol and fluctuating memory, also bradycardia, weight gain, pain in the joints and muscles, hair loss and others that we recommend to observe in the card given by the ISS .

Nor should the size of the thyroid gland be underestimated. This, in fact, in the presence of hypothyroidism but also of hyperthyroidism, could increase taking the form of a goiter. If its volume increases exponentially, it could cause swallowing problems. As the ISS states, this does not always happen and in any case it could strike after the age of 40.

In any case, the symptoms are not immediately perceived but could come in the long run, and as the ISS states they could develop or not depending on each subject. Surely, however, these thyroid anomalies are not insignificant so it would be advisable to keep the situation under control with the help of the doctor.

