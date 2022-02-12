In whatever season we find ourselves, running, as we know, is good for the body and mind. Even a brisk walk and any sporting activity will put us in good health and we will be able to have a strong and agile body.

The possibility that running offers us is to do a non-static aerobic activity, but in contact with nature and the places that surround us.

Conversely, if we have decided that it is best for us to run in the gym or at home, we could use a treadmill to do all the necessary exercises.

The right equipment to get off to a great start

After choosing suitable clothing and listening to some advice from the experts, we can start running following a personalized schedule. Also combining a diet recommended by our doctor will bring us faster results.

If we decide to run outdoors, let’s do it about 3 times a week for an average of 30-45 minutes. Let’s remember to do some stretching exercises at the end of the run so as not to run into jerks or discomfort of various kinds. This type of outdoor training will allow us to lose weight and tone up within three months. But we should be constant and not be discouraged by the first difficulties.

The cardio activity initiated by running will allow us to improve the breathing and physical endurance of our body. We will feel less tired and we will be able to face even the daily difficulties with greater strength.

During the race, then, we will have the opportunity to follow new horizons and views with our eyes and also refresh the mind.

Not only in the park but also on the treadmill it is possible to run to lose weight and have a flat stomach

If we decide not to run to the park but opt ​​for the choice of a gym, we can get a flat stomach by also taking advantage of the exercises to be done on the bench. Also, to have perfect abs, we need to start running using the treadmill.

We start with a light run of 30 minutes a day or no less than 3 days a week. The training should be gradual, with the possibility of increasing the training by taking advantage of the slope of the mat or by increasing the speed.

In addition, in the gym we also have the possibility of alternating between running on the treadmill and an exercise bike. With this tool we could do some exercises that will allow us to tone up better.

Therefore, not only in the park but also at home or in the gym we could find the time necessary to take care of ourselves. Our physique will respond to training by making us lose weight and we may have that much desired flat stomach.