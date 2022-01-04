The sales are about to begin and we will take the opportunity to buy seasonal items made from wool or cashmere. If necessary we will have to wash them and use our dear washing machine. Or maybe not. In fact, if we wanted to safeguard the softness of these garments we would have to use further precautions, perhaps using some remedies from our grandmother. Not only in the washing machine but here are 2 tricks that are worth gold to wash wool sweaters in warm water.

Decide on the method

If we want to speed up the practice we know that the washing machine is able to wash clothes of all kinds and sizes, just use the right program. In the case of a delicate garment like the one made of wool we should set the washing at very low temperatures, between 20 and 30 degrees. Changes in temperature over time are the cause of wool felting. It would be better not to insert the centrifuge and then squeeze by hand.

Otherwise, if you decide to use it it shouldn’t be above 800 rpm. We avoid the use of fabric softener. In fact, the latter penetrates into the fabric and creates a patina that over time risks ruining it. In any case, the right washing methods are given to us by the label of the clothing purchased so it is good to read it and get a precise idea of ​​what to do and what not.

Not only in the washing machine but here are 2 tricks that are worth gold to wash wool sweaters in warm water

No thermal shock even when we decide to hand wash our garments. Here are two tricks for an excellent wash and rinse. Take a basin and put in lukewarm water. Cold water can be used, but this depends on whether the season in which it is done allows us to tolerate a low temperature. Turn the sweater inside out and immerse it in the basin. If this is the case, pre-treat the stains on the sweater by gently wiping the soap only on that part of the surface. This will speed up the final result. Use a suitable detergent, i.e. a mild soap or Marseille soap suitable for woolen garments.

Better if the soap is neutral or organic. Using homemade natural soap is the grandmother’s first trick that we feel we can recommend. Even in hand washing it is better not to use fabric softener for the reasons mentioned above. Leave to soak for up to 10 minutes, then rinse several times until the soap is gone. Avoid squeezing the head with force and energy. It is better to put a towel on a plane and put the sweater on it. Wrap everything up and squeeze gently. With this second trick our wool garment will be definitively safeguarded. Spread it straight on a drying rack and without letting it dangle so as not to crease the fabric.