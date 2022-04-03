Not only Jada Pinkett Smith has suffered hair problems, other celebrities have also suffered

The unfortunate encounter between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for a joke about Physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, put on the table a little discussed topic. It’s about the alopecia and others hair problems suffered by many women around the world beyond the controversial actress, because she has not been the only famous person to speak publicly about her condition. Jada Pinkett Smith It was in 2018 when The American interpreter was surprised to confess that she suffers from alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss due to an affectation of the immune system to the hair follicles, usually occurs on the head or face, but can also occur in other parts of the body. The hair of people who have it tends to fall out easily, from a few hairs to locks, reaching baldness. “I have had problems with hair loss. It was scary when it started, I was in the shower one day and I had strands of hair in my hands and I said: ‘I’m going bald’. It was one of those moments in my life where I trembled with fear, even in my fear I asked myself: ‘why are you so afraid of losing your hair?’”declared and from there the 50-year-old interpreter began her complicated process of change and acceptance.

Naomi Campbell top model also caused damage to her hair due to her constant changes of look, who in addition to using chemicals, also used extensions. It was a few years ago when the English woman shared her condition and she confessed that she would find a way to improve the condition of her hair with the help of special treatments and techniques. However, little by little she was losing more and more, until she was almost baldfor that reason he made the decision to wear wigs. Kristen Stewart He has always had fine hair with little density, he has gone from wearing it long to always having it short, he has even shaved it. AND Although he still has a lack of hair, he hides it better. She herself assured that she had bald spots due to the stress caused by a love breakup. And it is that emotional problems can also be one of the causes of alopecia

Viola Davis Like Jada, the actress suffers from alopecia areata and is one of the celebrities who has most openly spoken about her hair problem. His baldness is caused by stress. Keira Knightley The actress who has shone on the big screen with her roles in Pride and Prejudice, Pirates of the Caribbean, Anna Karenina, The Enigma Code, The Duchess, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, among many more films, it is among the famous that have suffered hair problems. The actress has revealed that different treatments have been applied to recover his hair and that he no longer accepts hair dyes in movies, only wigs that don’t damage his hair.