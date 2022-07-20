Not only Jennifer Affleck: celebrities who changed their last name after getting married (and there was another well-known Affleck)

In American culture it is customary (by tradition) for women to change their names when they marry. It is a topic seen a thousand times, which in recent days has been revived due to the link between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck.

The actress and singer has been renamed Jennifer Affleck for legal purposes, but what you may not know is that this name already exists (or rather, it existed) in one of the previous links of the American actor.

I’m sure you’ll be curious to see what famous people changed their last name when they got married. And that is precisely what we are going to talk about in this article. Do you think you know everything about this matter?

There are even some cases where the last name was not substituted, but the new last name was added at the end. This was the case with Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett, for example.

So, we are going to review some of the most internationally recognized celebrities, who decided to replace their surnames when they got married. Yes, there are many viral cases beyond Jennifer Affleck.

Sophie Turner

Known for her role in Game of Thrones, actress Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in 2019. The link was celebrated in style in Las Vegas.

Upon marrying Jonas, the actress was renamed Sophie Belindaa name that it still maintains today.

Victoria Adams

The truth is that it seems that it was always called that… but no. Victoria Beckham adopted the surname of the well-known soccer player David Beckham when she married in the already distant year 1999.

The designer used her real name, Victoria Adams, when she was part of the Spice Girls. To this day he continues to maintain the surname of the former English footballer.

Amal Alamuddin

Reputed lawyer Amal Alamuddin married George Clooney in 2014. When she returned to work after her lavish wedding in Venice, her colleagues were stunned.

As tradition dictates, the lawyer adopted the last name of the Hollywood star. From that day on, she is known as amal clooney.

Miley Cyrus

One of the shortest marriages in memory. Well-known singer and actor Liam Hemsworth only lasted eight months, but it was enough time to adopt the last name change.

In an interview, Liam Hemsworth stated that the singer adopted the name of Miley Ray Hemsworth when getting married.

haley baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s niece, named Hailey, married the famous Justin Bieber in the year 2018. It is curious, because he went from a famous surname to another equally recognized worldwide.

This Hailey said in her day about the change of surname: ”I’ll need a little time to get used to it. It’s definitely strange, it’s hard to adapt”.

Jessica Biel

Although her professional name (as an actress) is still Jessica Biel, the truth is that for legal purposes she changed when she married Justin Timberlake. The link occurred in 2012.

This is what Jessica had to say about the noticeable change: ”My professional name will remain the same, but for life, yes, I think it sounds very good. I think I’ve really hit the naming jackpot”.

Portia de Rossi

Although the actress continues to maintain this name on an artistic level, her marriage (celebrated in 2008) with the presenter Ellen DeGeneres also led to a change of surname.

Indeed, Now her legal name is Portia DeGeneres.and was a regular on his wife’s show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jada Pinkett

The marriage between Jada Pinkett and Will Smith caused a change of surname for the American actress… although it was rather an addition. She adopted the name Jada Pinkett Smith.

The decision was not easy at all, as the actress herself explained: ”I have always believed that an empowered woman is one who can fend for herself”.

Jennifer Garner

The other Jennifer Affleck that we have told you about. She really is no longer known by this name, but the actress (last name Garner) she was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018.

Known for her leading role in Alias, Jennifer Garner adopted the actor’s last name when she married 17 years ago. As time goes.

Fergie

Known for being the iconic singer of the group Black Eyed Peas, Fergie also adopted her husband’s name upon marriage. Her link with Josh Duhamel was held in 2009.

Fergie, real name Stacy Ann Fergusonwas known as Fergie Duhamel during the eight years she was married to Josh.

The names you have seen are the real ones of each of these celebrities. Some of these marriages have already broken up, so they are once again known internationally with their birth surnames.

Did you know all these cases? Some are quite famous, but surely you have been left with your mouth open when you meet the second (or first, depending on how you see it) Jennifer Affleck. May they be very happy.