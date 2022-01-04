Not only Kate Middleton: from Diana dancer to Queen Elizabeth actress

Lately Kate Middleton has sent royal addicts into raptures with his piano performance at the concert Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess has a duet with the singer-songwriter Tom Walker, who surrounded by candles sang For These Who Can’t Be Here, in memory of the victims of the pandemic. However, Kate, who also played the flute and sang as a child, is not the only performer in the royal family. And to remind us there are many beautiful photos taken over the years (see gallery under).

Leafing through the album of memories, for example, we find the teenager on the stage Elizabeth II and his sister Margaret, protagonists of farcical-style shows that are a family tradition at Christmas in Great Britain. While the prince Philip showed his talents of actor, during his time in Gordonstoun, playing Donalbain in a school production of Macbeth. Prince Carlo for his part he studied various instruments, including the cello.

Princess Diana, then, was a well-known lover of dance, and appeared in the spotlight in 1985 on the occasion of a charity gala held at the Royal Opera House from London. The princess, after having taken her place next to her husband Carlo in the box reserved for her, at a certain point slipped away. The prince noticed his wife’s absence, but he certainly didn’t expect what was about to happen. A few minutes later, there it is on the stage in front of him, in a sensational pas de deux alongside lead dancer Wayne Sleep to the tune of Uptown Girl. Lthe choreography had been secretly assembled and rehearsed several times both during dance classes at Kensington Palace and in Wayne’s personal studio. The performance was a gift to Diana’s surprise for her husband, who according to reports oprahmag.com did not like it at all. Indeed, it was a lot embarrassed.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Prince Harry, in addition to having married theformer actress Meghan Markle, has been on the stage since he was a child. He was only three years old when he attended the Christmas play from his school, I’m wearing a festive red and green suit. The next year, in 1988, he was promoted to the role of Shepherd. Harry returned to the spotlight in 2003 when he starred in Much ado about nothing at Eton College.

Also it is said that the prince and his brother William starred a cameo in Star Wars – The Last Jedi, as two Stormtroopers. But the scene would have been cut because William and Harry were too tall: “The Stormtroopers are all exactly 180.34 centimeters tall,” explained a source to the Daily Mail. “At the time we shot, we thought the scene was going to be part of the movie. Nobody liked taking William and Harry away from their big moment, but the scene didn’t work in the final cut, so it got cut “. Certainly the two royal brothers, as many photos show, paid a visit to the film set in 2016.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

There are other actors in the royal family as well. For example the princess Beatrice of York made a cameo in the film The Young Victoria directed by Emily Blunt. Becoming the first royal to appear in a non-documentary film. Sophie Winkleman then, wife of Lord Frederick Windsor (son of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent), she is a true actress. She has performed in TV shows, films and plays. For example, we saw it in the sitcom Two men and a half with Ashton Kutcher but also in the film The Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.