Assuming that drugs must be taken only if prescribed by a doctor, sometimes we forget this rule and buy them at the pharmacy simply by asking for them without a prescription or by taking a few pills superficially.

Taking a drug is a rather delicate subject because if, on the one hand, it could help us in case of illness, on the other hand it could cause consequences that we are not aware of. For example, it sounds unbelievable but not only blood pressure medications but these could also raise cholesterol.





In fact, sometimes this happens. We take a drug to try to relieve a pain, but at the same time we don’t know the side effects, especially if taken without a prescription. This is why it is of fundamental importance to take drugs exclusively on the advice of the doctor, warning him of any possible previous pathology and carefully reading the package leaflet.

This is the case with the drugs we will discuss today, as common as drinking a glass of water. Not only kidney problems but also calcium and iron would slide down due to these harmless drugs.

The gastroprotectors

Gastroprotectors seem harmless because, in fact, they would serve to protect the gastrointestinal tract from any other more invasive drugs. However, like all other drugs, they can have long-term side effects.

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in fact, claims that these drugs also have possible contraindications such as headache, nausea, diarrhea, bloating. But these can be common side effects, which should disappear if the administration is stopped.

On the other hand, what ISS wants to point out is that, in the long term, inhibitors of acid secretion could cause kidney problems, such as acute interstitial nephritis which could also become chronic, as well as the reduction of mineral salts such as calcium and iron. which, as we know, are essential for the proper functioning of the organism.

This can happen because the acidity of the stomach is responsible for the poor absorption of these mineral salts, as well as the B vitamins. Furthermore, as anticipated, the same gastroprotectors could inhibit the effectiveness of other drugs taken under medical prescription to treat any other pathologies.

In fact, the ISS lists a series of long-term side effects caused by gastroprotective drugs, but there is still not enough scientific evidence that can prove this. In any case, it is good to know that we must not take these drugs in the long term “our own way”, but only under medical indication. In fact, it will be the doctor who will have to prescribe a possible prolonged intake, since he is the only one who knows the anamnesis of each.

We remind you that the doctor’s opinion always comes first and this article does not want to replace his opinion. We therefore recommend that you always contact your doctor, who will best evaluate how to proceed.

