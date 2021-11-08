Other than butter and cured meats, here are the foods that would make cholesterol and triglycerides skyrocket, as we have seen in recent days. It goes without saying that a balanced diet rich in fiber and vitamins is good for our health. Today we will go to the discovery of the classic food that we often have under our noses, but rarely buy. Not only legumes and cabbage to fight cholesterol but also this almost unknown Mediterranean plant. In fact, it would have a substance that science recognizes as a potential ally of our health.

A plant rich in omega 3

It is called portulaca and has been included in the so-called “super food” tables. Those foods that would represent the nutrition of the future as they are rich in nutrients that are beneficial for our body. Super food, however, absolutely not to be confused with the label of “miraculous foods”, which someone puts on them. As the major scientific sources claim, there are no foods that work miracles, but foods that are potentially allies of our health. Able to help prevent some diseases, but not defeat them. Purslane is one of these foods that, according to scientific research, could prove to be a precious help. Just to name one important nutrient, this plant is teeming with omega 3 fatty acids.

Not only legumes and cabbage to fight cholesterol but also this almost unknown Mediterranean plant

Although it is a Mediterranean plant, purslane is more widespread in other countries outside of Italy. It is included in many diets, including those of Hollywood stars, because it is very low in calories. On the other hand, according to the food tables, purslane is particularly rich in minerals, vitamins and, as we said, omega 3. But above all linoleic acid, a substance sponsored by science in the potential fight against cholesterol and triglycerides. As supported by this study.

Egyptians and Arabs had guessed some qualities

It was once used as a beneficial infusion and it seems that it was already known even by the ancient Egyptians. During the medieval period, it was the Arabs who made it known throughout Europe, promoting it for its beneficial virtues. At that time, in fact, decoctions and herbal teas were prepared to promote intestinal activity and purification of the organism. Consider that at the time, in addition to the lack of medicines and research systems, almost all diseases were cured with infusions. For this reason, purslane was well known. Moreover, as evidenced by the attached study, science still confirms the aid to the liver of this plant.

Deepening

