There are remedies that man has been using more clearly since the dawn of time. Plants and spices that, in the absence of medicines, have represented panacea for all ills for centuries. On the other hand, let’s also put ourselves in the shoes of men who have lived for centuries without the benefits of drugs. A medical science that made use above all of theories and experience in the field. But without precise knowledge and above all a guarantee of results. Not only legumes but for centuries also this aromatic herb would attack the blood sugar that skyrockets. We will go and see some historical notes and some curiosities of this plant which, together with rosemary, is present in many of our homes.

Very rich in antioxidants

Sage is not only a pleasant plant in the kitchen, but an ancient remedy for many minor ailments. We just think that the Greeks and Romans used it as:

toothbrush and toothpaste;

remedy for stomach ache and menstrual pains;

substitute for a cough and sore throat syrup.

But it seems that his name, for once, derives neither from the Greek nor from the Latin. The Gauls, sworn enemies of the Romans, would have been the first to guess the paramedical abilities of sage. From here on, the Romans would have elected it as a real sacred plant.

One of the simplest herbal teas that our grandmothers also prepared after dinner was the sage one. According to popular tradition, based on centuries of experience as we have seen, sage would be able to lower blood sugar levels. An action quite similar to some specific medicines. In the international study that we report, reference would be made to scientific experiments on sage as an ally in the fight against blood sugar. However, as doctors always remember, although beneficial, a sage herbal tea taken after dinner does not help to fight and prevent diabetes by itself. Let us always remember that herbal teas are effective, but if accompanied by:

a balanced diet rich in fruit and vegetables;

intake of fiber, vitamins and minerals;

drink at least one and a half liters of water a day;

do sport or physical activity on a regular basis;

avoid alcohol and smoking;

keep stress at bay;

remain in acceptable weight.

