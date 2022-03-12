Not only Luis de Llano; 5 Mexican artists who had “romances” with minors

After the controversy unleashed this week by the recent statements of the producer Luis de Llano Macedo and the emphatic response of Sasha Sokol, who had a relationship when the producer was an older man and the singer was barely 14 years old, the search on networks about other “romances” that have caused strangeness has been unleashed.

The most notorious case is that of Pedro Infantewho had relations with girls of 13 and 14 years of age, when he was already in his 30s, first with Lupita Torrentera with whom he had three children and went to live with the actor when he was married to María Luisa León.

The relationship at that time caused stupor, but not because of the forbidden relationship between the two, but because he cheated on his legitimate wife with streamthis relationship was the cause of Infante’s breakup with his wife, but Torrentera’s “taste” did not last long.

It turns out that the girl and mother of Pedro’s three children left him because the singer was unfaithful to her with another girl, Irma Dorantes with whom he shared a filming set on the tape “The Three Huastecs” when Dorantes was thirteen years old.

In addition to Pedro Infante The romance that Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki” had with his singer-in-training also came to light. Mariselawhen she was 14 years old and he was 20, the relationship lasted for some time, but it broke up very soon, a few months later Buki married Beatrice Adriana.

This relationship did not come out, however, to date the controversy is still maintained, especially on the side of Mariseladespite the fact that more than 40 years have passed, even a song by the singer “Without him”, she sings it with such emotion and remembering the Buki that even the composer’s wife has been upset about it.

Another singer who also caused controversy and not at the time, was the extinct Charro of Huentitán, Vicente Fernándezwho was allegedly involved with a 17-year-old girl named Lupita Castro.

The singer indicated that when she was a young girl she met Fernandez in an inn of the program “Always on Sunday”, from that meeting, the relationship between the two did not flow in the best way, so much so that many years later, the singer herself uploaded a video on the platform of tiktok to report this situation.

Another highly publicized case was that of the producer and composer Sergio Andrade who maintained relationships with several underage girls, taking advantage of their closeness for work and the management of their careers, especially with Gloria Treviwith whom she had a formal relationship when she was a minor.

However, we cannot forget that before her, he had already married Alina Hernandez when she was 15 years old, something that at the time did not go unnoticed.

A more recent case was the one carried out by eleazar gomez and the singer and actress, Danna PaolaWhen she was 15 years old and he was 25, the relationship between the two remained low-key until Danna came of age, however, the relationship between the two did not stop despite the young woman’s minority.

