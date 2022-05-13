Sports

Not only Meneses; Ambriz wants to dismantle Club León

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Toluca does not want to experience a tournament equal to Clausura 2022, so Ignacio Ambriz has already begun to analyze possible reinforcements for the next tournament, surprising the fans with his requests.

It is known that one of the priorities is to reinforce the goal and the main candidate is Thiago Volpe, however, another of the names that has begun to sound in recent hours is the Chilean, Jean Meneses.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado furious after the match against Tigres UANL

Ambriz wants to bring old acquaintances to ‘hell’ and Meneses would not be the only emerald player that the Mexican coach would have asked for, According to the ‘Filtered Touch’ column, Ángel Mena and Fidel Ambriz are players that ‘Nacho’ wants for him Opening 2022.



Read also: Tigres UANL: Álvaro Galindo is not confident of the result against Cruz Azul

The source points out that Mena’s situation is complicated, since a few months ago he renewed his contract and the situation with the board is not the best, remembering that they did not let him go to Spain with Ambriz, while Fidel is one of the young promises of ‘La Fiera’, so they will want to keep him for several tournaments.



Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Date, time, streaming, TV channel and forecasts

2 mins ago

The mandatory changes that Club América will make for the second leg against Puebla

14 mins ago

Alfredo Talavera was left out of Pumas, by not accepting the renewal

25 mins ago

ANALYSIS Tigres HIT FIRST against Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals of the league | Sports Center

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button