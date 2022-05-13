Not only Meneses; Ambriz wants to dismantle Club León

Toluca does not want to experience a tournament equal to Clausura 2022, so Ignacio Ambriz has already begun to analyze possible reinforcements for the next tournament, surprising the fans with his requests.

It is known that one of the priorities is to reinforce the goal and the main candidate is Thiago Volpe, however, another of the names that has begun to sound in recent hours is the Chilean, Jean Meneses.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado furious after the match against Tigres UANL

Ambriz wants to bring old acquaintances to ‘hell’ and Meneses would not be the only emerald player that the Mexican coach would have asked for, According to the ‘Filtered Touch’ column, Ángel Mena and Fidel Ambriz are players that ‘Nacho’ wants for him Opening 2022.

�� THE ‘GOAL ANGEL’ IS AT HOME �� Angel Mena, LEGEND of the #Emelec ��⚡️ live the match against #MushucRune �� in one of the suites at the ��️ Capwell. What would you say to this historical player of the #lightbulb? pic.twitter.com/SzfYLvh904 – Radio Huancavilca 830AM (@RadioHuancavilk)

May 8, 2022





Read also: Tigres UANL: Álvaro Galindo is not confident of the result against Cruz Azul

The source points out that Mena’s situation is complicated, since a few months ago he renewed his contract and the situation with the board is not the best, remembering that they did not let him go to Spain with Ambriz, while Fidel is one of the young promises of ‘La Fiera’, so they will want to keep him for several tournaments.

The future of Fidel Ambriz looks quite promising. It’s up to him to make it happen. Captain of the U-20 who is aiming for Paris 2024. Today he scored a goal against England. The #Lion has a gem. pic.twitter.com/utFVSn4S6g – Ezequiel Gasca (@ChequeGasca17)

October 9, 2021



