When we think about the well-being of the bones, milk and derivatives immediately come to mind. As children they always told us how important dairy products were because they contain high amounts of calcium, which is also essential for the health of the teeth.

But why is it necessary to have healthy and strong bones? To avoid widespread pain in the parts most affected by a possible calcium deficiency, but above all to avoid possible fractures.

Vitamin D is also an excellent and necessary ally for bone health, as the Istituto Superiore di Sanità also explains in a study. In fact, its lack is associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis, a real disease of the skeletal system.

What if there is something else besides calcium and vitamin D to support bones and prevent premature brittleness? We at the editorial team have found important studies on the subject, that’s what it is about.

Beyond calcium and vitamin D.

According to authoritative sources, vitamin K, often known for its anticoagulant properties, is also of primary importance for skeletal health. Its role would be precisely to ensure the correct functioning of the proteins responsible for bone well-being.

It follows that the correct intake would promote good circulation and could prevent skeletal fragility.

Having said that, however, the question arises: where is vitamin K found? We know that one of the main sources of vitamin D is the sun and that one of the main sources of calcium is milk, but what about this?

Many will be surprised when they discover that one of the vegetables that contains the most is cucumber.

Known for its digestive properties, cucumber actually also has this other characteristic that probably hardly anyone imagined. Let’s see some more details.

Not only milk but also this vegetable would help the health of our bones

Foods with higher amounts of vitamin K are liver and others of vegetable origin, including tomatoes. In fact, cucumber contains around 16.4 micrograms, more than double the amount of the same tomatoes.

Let’s now go to some suggestions for including this vegetable in our daily diet. It is usually enjoyed especially in summer, for its fresh flavor and light texture. This does not mean that it cannot be consumed even in the coldest months.

Let’s think, for example, of a good barley salad, perfect for a packed lunch to take comfortably to work. We can also prepare a good hot side dish based on various vegetables, because we don’t necessarily have to eat cucumbers cold.

In short, not only milk but also this vegetable would help the health of our bones and color our table. Who said you only eat when it’s hot?