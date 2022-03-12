Not only mood changes, but also menopausal weight gain after the age of 50 should be countered, according to experts.

With the onset of menopause, a woman’s body undergoes a series of changes. Among these, in addition to mood, there are also real physical changes. In particular, due to the decrease in estrogen, we tend to gain more weight, whatever we eat. Also, the increase in visceral fat causes the waistline to increase. Then, the discomfort of feeling different begins, which necessarily affects morale. Everything is connected to a physiological change, as the reduction of hormones involves a lower calorie expenditure. So, even if we eat the same foods, the body consumes fewer calories, with a different distribution of body fat.

However, the increase in abdominal lipids could also be a sign of impaired insulin function. As a result, it could be a wake-up call for additional problems, such as blood sugar changes. Furthermore, the reduction in estrogen levels causes a slowdown in intestinal transit, therefore greater swelling and difficulty in evacuation.

How to behave to cope with the change in menopause

For all the above, it is advisable to prepare for the changes that menopause entails and to know how to recognize the signals. Consider that the measurement of the waistline should not exceed 80 cm, otherwise it could increase the cardiovascular risk. Therefore, it is necessary to change one’s lifestyle, making targeted changes, that is, tailored to the needs and situation of the woman. Not only mood changes, therefore, but weight gain would also characterize the advent of menopause. But how to deal with the problem?

First of all, one could think of adhering to diet programs, under the guidance of a specialist, related to age and metabolism. For example, it is important to adopt a diet characterized by an adequate amount of fiber. Think of foods such as vegetables, legumes, whole grains and fruits. They, in addition to promoting the sense of satiety, also help intestinal motility.

Not only mood changes, but also menopausal weight gain after the age of 50 should be countered, according to experts.

Furthermore, with the advent of menopause, around the age of 50, we must not forget the importance of proper hydration. It is therefore necessary to make use of the contribution of at least 1.5 liters of water per day. Plus, you need to keep your blood sugar under control to reduce your chances of gaining weight. At the same time, one must not forget to lead an eventful life, characterized by regular physical activity. This is essential for promoting metabolism and maintaining the right body weight. Finally, the possibility of taking supplements, such as probiotics and prebiotics, which would assist intestinal well-being, could be evaluated.

Recommended reading

At 50, here are 4 perfect exercises to tone flabby arms that lose tone with menopause