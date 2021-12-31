not only Morata on the Barcelona agenda

The market ignites. Absolute protagonist the Barcelona, a club desperate for a striker to improve their offensive package and continue in the reconstruction desired by Xavi. The Blaugrana look to the A league but not only at home Juventus.

Juventus, the decision on Alvaro Morata

Barcelona have shown an interest in Alvaro Morata. Juventus would be ready to sit down at a table to evaluate each option. Should the Spaniard leave, the Juventus club should not pay out i 35 million euros necessary to redeem him permanently from Atletico Madrid (after two years of loan at 10 million euros per season). Considering the performance, not excellent, of the attacker in the black and white jersey (27 goals in 67 games in his second experience in Turin), Juventus seems willing to consider a sale of the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico striker and, consequently, to the idea of ​​betting on someone else (also pay attention to the possible arrival of Ousmane Dembelé always from Barcelona). The dream was and remains Dusan Vlahovic, star of Fiorentina and great protagonist in the solar year 2021.

Barcelona, ​​there is not only Alvaro Morata

However, there would be a problem. Barcelona, ​​as reported by the Mundodeportivo, would not only have marked the name of Alvaro Morata on their agenda. The great dream would be Erling Haaland (searched by half of Europe, including Real Madrid) but, the great alternative would be Dusan Vlahovic. According to the Spanish media, the Serbian in force at Fiorentina would be the ideal profile for Xavi: young (born in 2000), with ample room for improvement and with a great desire to establish himself at the highest levels. Fiorentina, strong by a contract until June 2023, he has no intention of letting Dusan Vlahovic leave this season but a lot will also depend on Barcelona’s offer.

Juventus, the risk of staying out of the game

If Barcelona were to decide to really bet on Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus would risk being left with a handful of flies. Serbian is a declared goal of the Old Lady. Should he choose to wear the blaugrana, he would not only force the Juventus club to look for another striker but, above all, would oblige the leaders of Juventus to make different choices regarding the future of Alvaro Morata. In short, the decision that Barcelona will take will greatly affect the future choices of the Old Lady. A nebulous situation that forces the bianconeri to stay at the window, waiting to see the next movements of Barcelona. The only positive aspect is that Barca are in a hurry to complete their attacking package. We won’t have to wait long.

