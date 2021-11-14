not only Naruto, the skins of Sasuke, Kakashi and Sakura are also coming – Nerd4.life

Tech

not only Naruto, the skins of Sasuke, Kakashi and Sakura are also coming

A few days ago Epic Games announced the arrival of a new crossover for Fortnite starring Naruto, the famous manga and anime series by Masashi Kishimoto. The latest issue of the Japanese magazine V-Jump revealed new details, including the Sakura, Kakashi and Sasuke skins.

In the tweet below we can see a promotional image of the crossover, in which the full team 7 launches from the iconic Fortnite Battle Bus. In addition to confirming the date of the crossover, or November 16, V-Jump reveals that the skins of Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke and Kakashi will be available for purchase in the internal shop of the battle royale, together with other accessories and picks theme. Among these in the image you can see ninja tools, such as kunai, and an adorable plush of Pakkun, the Kakashi hound.

It is not excluded that the collaboration between Fortnite and Naruto does not reserve other surprises, such as a limited-time mode dedicated to the ninja of the Leaf Village. But to find out more, there is no official news from Epic Games, which should arrive over the next few days.

Staying on the subject, yesterday Epic Games also announced a crossover with The Book of Boba Fett, the Disney + TV series.

