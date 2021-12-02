As good sportsmen, we always suggest our readers to do daily physical activity. Not only to burn calories and keep fit, but also to remove stress and thoughts. In fact, sport is a very valid discipline to get away from everyday negativities. Just as it is important to keep the brain young and responsive. “Mens sana in corpore sano”, as the Latins used to say. And in this sense, in addition to sport, the diet we bring to the table becomes very important. Lots of vitamins and antioxidants, with fiber, lean proteins, but also good carbohydrates and fats. Not only nutrition but also this free sport would strengthen memory and increase concentration. It is not the discovery of hot water, but what is also confirmed by a recent research that we will see together in this article.

It only takes a few minutes a day to strengthen the brain

According to the study we attach, even ten minutes a day of running would be enough to keep our brain responsive and agile. Memory would also benefit from it, one of the functions that instead begins to fail with age. However, we must not think about the competitive race, but also simply about the light one, perhaps done with our little dog. Obviously, our state of health must be good and there must be no problems with the heart, back, breathing and so on.

According to the researchers, jogging for 10 minutes a day would stimulate the protection of a very important protein for the brain: neutrophin BDNF. Beyond the complex technical name, this substance would have a very important task in our brain. It would in fact be a sort of “brain”, or control room, able to route all the information to our brain. We could also compare her to an orchestra conductor, or to a sports coach. Just to give some very practical examples.

Not just running but also walking

If running would stimulate the production of this substance, walking every day would also be good. Something that we all probably know, but that would be complemented by the researchers’ new findings. By taking groups of over 50s volunteers, with a passion for walks, the scholars would in fact have received valuable confirmations. By doing at least ten kilometers a week, their brains would prove more alert and agile than those who led a sedentary lifestyle. Yet another confirmation that our body lives healthier if we practice sports and physical activity.

