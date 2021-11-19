Sometimes the same symptom can be a sign of different diseases. Even chest pain, recognized as one of the main indicators of heart attack, could instead reveal the presence of another heart disease.

In any case, the intervention of the doctor is essential, but it is also useful to know that there are diseases like this to ask for help at the first warning sign.

Not only of a heart attack, chest pain could also be a symptom of another heart disease

Chest pain is a symptom that should never be overlooked. In fact, although it can generally represent a simple muscle pain, it could also represent a more or less serious heart problem.

The most common is heart attack, but another heart problem to watch out for is pericarditis. It is an inflammation of the pericardium, which is the membrane that lines the heart. The pain arises from the fact that the two inflamed layers of the pericardium come into contact.

There are different types and varying degrees of severity of pericarditis. The worst of them requires the patient to take medications and undergo surgery. The latter case, fortunately, is the rarest, but it is always essential to identify the presence of pericarditis as soon as possible. In fact, acting in time could alleviate symptoms and avoid long-term complications.

What are the symptoms of pericarditis and what to do when they arise

Some of the symptoms of pericarditis can be confused with those of a heart attack or other heart or lung disease.

The main symptom is, as anticipated, pain in the center of the chest, sharp and stabbing, or to the left. Other common symptoms are shortness of breath from lying down, palpitations, low-grade fever, malaise or tiredness, cough, swelling of the abdomen or lower limbs.

Based on the duration of symptoms, pericarditis is divided into acute, subacute, recurrent or chronic.

At any time you feel symptoms, contact your doctor or the emergency room immediately, to intervene promptly. Because not just a heart attack, chest pain could also be a symptom of another heart disease.

