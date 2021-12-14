Not only Pjanic and Chiesa: from Koulibaly and Sarri’s farewell with Napoli to Rebic and Handanovic, all the ‘suspicious’ deals of Chiodi and Ramadani | First page

The football clubs collaborate and define themselves as calm with regard to the investigation coordinated by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with the Guardia di Finanza, on various trading operations of footballers and also concerning some coaches conducted by the well-known prosecutors Pietro Chiodi and Fali Ramadani, accused of various financial and money laundering offenses. Yesterday, the Fiamme Gialle collected various documents and a lot of material concerning the main transfer market operations that saw the protagonist of the Lian Spors Limited, the Ramadani-owned agency, which according to Forbes manages a portfolio of $ 777 million and brought in commissions of $ 78 million, ranking third internationally. UNDER OBSERVATION – The accusations brought against the suspects refer in particular to the suspicious movements of companies in the Lian galaxy, with tax offices in Malta, Ireland, Croatia and Bulgaria but then operating in Italy for all purposes. And so several market operations involving players in our football ended up in the sights of the investigators. According to what was collected by The Corriere della Sera, not only the sale of Pjanic from Juventus to Barcelona and the transfer of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus: for example, Napoli had to provide the documents relating to the purchase of Koulibaly from Genk in 2014 and the termination of the contract with Sarri in 2018, while Inter were asked for further information regarding the renewal of the goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic. Kalinic’s loan to Roma and Rebic’s arrival at Milan are also under observation and of the young striker Butic (today in Pordenone) in Turin in 2018. To finish with the Kalinic-Verona and Simic-Spal deals.