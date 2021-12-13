not only Ronaldo and Bale, astronomical commissions for the Lozano-Napoli affair

On at least 10 occasions in recent years, a single football agent has been paid at least £ 10 million for his role in moving a player between one European club and another, according to an investigation by the Mail on Sunday, with commissions typically in excess of £ 5 million from both clubs. In some cases multiple agents have been paid for their parts in the same deal, by one or both clubs and by the player. The Mail on Sunday reports the figures of five deals in particular.

Gareth Bale from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013: the transfer cost of £ 80.84m 13.97 million the commission for the agent David Manasseh from Real Madrid Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018: £ 141.86m cost, £ 10.64m commission for agent Kia Joorabchian from Liverpool Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer of 2016: 89.3 million pounds the transfer cost, The commission for Mino Raiola is £ 41.89m (21.92 from Juventus, 17.86 from Manchester United, 2.11 from Pogba himself) Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer of 2018: 88.4 million pounds the cost, The commission for Jorge Mendes is £ 10.6m from Juventus Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in January 2019: £ 57.4m cost, £ 10.3m commission for agent Rob Moore from Borussia Dortmund.

What are the other deals? In view of a change of regulation by the FIFA, under the magnifying glass there would also be transfers of Emre Can from Liverpool at the Juventus in 2018, so that of Frenkie de Jong fromAjax to the Barcelona in 2019, but above all that of Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven to the Naples in the summer of 2019.

In one case from 2018, the agent of a player who moved from a club in the Ligue 1 French to the Bundesliga The German earned a £ 16 million commission on a £ 20 million transfer, while her client’s guaranteed salary for the entire five-year contract was £ 14 million over five years.