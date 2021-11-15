November is a busy month for those with a garden full of trees, shrubs, vines and flowers. In fact, you have to equip yourself well to carry out a series of jobs. Many of these serve to protect our plants from cold, wind and rain.

For example, to save the oleander from frost these 4 simple precautions plus some practical tips for the winter are enough.

Let’s not forget, then, the aromatic plants to grow with these 4 cheap tricks throughout the autumn and winter.

November, however, is also a period of pruning, that tiring activity that sees us engaged in cutting some branches and twigs from plants. But on which ones to intervene? In this article we will discover that there are not only roses but also these 6 plants are to be pruned in November to have flowering and fragrant gardens.

Why November

November pruning is a bit of a tradition for many gardeners. However, only the most resistant plants should be subjected to this practice. In fact, it should be considered that this month is already particularly cold but also that it is going to meet the decidedly more rigid temperatures of winter. This, then, in some parts of Italy means: night and morning frosts.

However, this month is chosen for two basic reasons:

some plants are dormant, that is, they slow down their vegetative functions by practically going into “hibernation”;

some lose all the leaves and so it is more visible to see the supporting structure and decide where and what to cut.

Furthermore, pruning in this period would be essential for:

encourage future growth during spring and enjoy lush, resplendent plants;

remodel those whose growth got out of hand over the summer.

What, then, are the ones to prune right now? Let’s find out by continuing to read.

Not only roses but also these 6 plants are to be pruned in November for flowering and fragrant gardens

Beyond the roses, such as bushes or shrubs, from which to remove the thinner stems, these other 6 plants must be considered.

First, it’s up to some fruit trees like apple and pear trees. These should be given a shape similar to a “U”, by pruning the branches that intertwine and dead ones.

It is also the time for the maples to undergo not particularly drastic interventions aimed at lightening the foliage.

Among the climbing plants, we should not forget the suggestive wisteria by committing ourselves to shorten all the branches and suckers at the base.

Furthermore, we can also prune the hydrangea by depriving it of dried branches and flowers but being careful not to eliminate the young branches. In this case, we must always try to cut above the first pair of gems.

Let’s remember, then, that if we wanted a plant full of small flowers, even if small, we should avoid shortening its height too much. Finally, we conclude with two very particular shrubs.

It is time to prune both the hawthorn, to model its characteristic rounded shape, and the American lilac or Caenothus, with its splendid sky-blue flowers.

This variety of lilac would sprout after flowering, shortening all the branches that have produced flowers by about a third of the length.

