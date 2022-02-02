Not only Sanremo: from the Rolling Stones to Coachella, the incredible climb of the Maneskin

The reasons for the success, the history of the band and the next unmissable events

Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas return to the United States, guests of the historic and satirical American show broadcast live on TV from New York: “Saturday Night Live”. The band is introduced, on January 23, by actor Will Forte with no comment other than «Here are the Maneskins!». A very brief introduction that wants to underline how famous they are by now at an international level that they do not need further presentations. The band performs with the two most famous songs: first with the famous cover “Beggin ‘” by Four Seasons, and then continue with “I Wanna Be Your Slave”, a song taken from their latest album.

The next appointments

But their dates don’t end there. The presenter of the Sanremo Festival 2022 (1-5 February), Amadeus, wanted them as super guests of the opening of the first evening to celebrate their victory and the unstoppable success that followed one year later. The band, star of the first evening, did not hesitate to accept the invitation as Damiano explained that returning to the stage that started their success will be a unique emotion. The singer commented: “It was the turning point because that’s where we had these great opportunities, coming back will be really nice“. But the rise of the Roman band has no limits. On 17 and 24 April 2022 the Maneskin will shine on the stage of one of the most famous and important festivals in the world: the Coachella. The show will take place in the United States at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio where other famous artists will be present such as: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Karol G and many others. The band will sing live some songs from the album «Teatro d’Ira» – Vol. I.

The reasons for success

How come such a young band with such an “old” style has managed to conquer the international scene? Well, one could start by saying that their fame is the result of talent and luck, they appeared at the right time in the right place. They are also the only rock group in this period, to talk about other rock artists we should go back to the 70s with some icons of the time such as Pink Floyd, Queen, Led Zeppelin or the Rolling Stones (of which they had the honor to open the concert). The fact that they are Italian also contributed to their rise, foreign audiences usually favor American or British bands. Surely their transgressive and particular look also attracts new and old generations. But how did they get this far (and beyond)? IS it was Victoria De Angelis, bassist of the band, who had the idea of ​​forming a group. The band’s first steps were on the streets of Rome and then landed in 2017 at the X-Factor talent show, under the guidance of Manuel Agnelli, finishing in second place and already obtaining awards and acclamations. But it is with the victory of the Sanremo Festival 2021 with the song «Zitti e Buoni» that the band achieves an incredible success. The first place allows him to participate in Eurovision 2021, from which they will come out once again winners, this time the success is unstoppable and they become internationally famous by climbing the world rankings. A year has passed since the success of “Zitti e Buoni”, a year full of satisfactions and triumphs that hopefully will take them even further, so much so as to leave a mark in the history of music.