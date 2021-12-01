Those were hard times last year, when the fear was tangible, and although the situation seems to have improved slightly, the fear remains. We have now learned to recognize the symptoms of Covid 19. In most cases, the common ones were fever, diarrhea, lack or alteration of taste and smell, breathing problems and dry cough.

Clearly these same symptoms could be present or not, depending on the subject in which Covid 19 had decided to settle, as well as the intensity of the same symptoms. Yet in addition to this nasty virus, some of the symptoms may also manifest themselves for other issues.

Not only stomach ache but also fever and constipation among the possible alarm bells of this physical condition. Let’s see what it is and what to do.

Appendicitis

As the National Institute of Health claims, appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix, which is located on the right side of the colon, and can affect both men and women between the ages of 10 and 30 alike, even if there may be exceptions.

This inflammation results from an obstruction of the lumen, caused by the formation of bacteria and pus caused by various factors. Pinworms, mucus, just food to name a few. In most cases, a medical operation is carried out as, if it were to puncture, the consequences could be very serious such as peritonitis.

As we said earlier, the symptoms are often subjective and depend on the severity or not of the inflammation. The most common alarm bells could be stomach ache often on the right side, but this is not always the case, fever no higher than 38 ° degrees, constipation or in some cases its opposite, namely diarrhea. Other symptoms could be nausea, bloating, loss of appetite.

These symptoms may be present all together or just some. In any case, in the presence of these symptoms, we recommend that you seek immediate medical attention.

Not only stomach ache but also fever and constipation among the possible alarm bells of this physical condition

Appendicitis is by no means to be underestimated and for this reason any future problems should be prevented, not just appendicitis. For this reason, frequent checks and blood tests should be done as a means of prevention.

The ISS also maintains that nutrition plays an essential role in averting possible appendicitis problems. It would be advisable to opt for a healthy and balanced diet, which contains a fair amount of fiber that contributes to proper evacuation.

Let’s not forget that physical activity is also essential, as is proper digestion to aid intestinal and colon health. In this regard, few people know that weight loss and specially shaped stools could be symptoms of this cancer.

Deepening

Other than broccoli and beans, this much-loved fruit is also responsible for the terribly smelly farts