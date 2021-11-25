The health of our body is closely linked to what we feed it with. Lack of fundamental molecules for the body can, therefore, lead to problems and damage to our body. For example, a vitamin D deficiency (along with calcium deficiency) is known to impair the health of our bones. What many ignore is that not only the bones but also the brain could be damaged in the absence of this precious vitamin. This is revealed by recent and authoritative research carried out by scholars from the University of Exeter Medical. The study theorized a possible correlation between insufficient levels of vitamin D and the onset of Alzheimer’s or general cognitive decline.

To say that a vitamin deficiency could cause brain damage, dementia, and cognitive decline was a somewhat unlikely claim. The hypothesized correlation still has to await the scrutiny of science. Still, researchers from the University of Exeter Medical have proven that vitamin D deficiency is a risk factor in this field.

The research involved a sample of 1,600 people, all over the age of 65 but with no particular health problems. Six years after the first monitoring, 171 members of the sample developed dementia and 102 developed Alzheimer’s. All of the above patients suffered from vitamin D deficiency.

The results led the researchers to associate the deficiency of this vitamin with an increased risk of developing these problems. In case of severe deficiency, the risk of dementia would increase by as much as 125%, while the risk of Alzheimer’s by 69%. These data are those stated by the researchers who analyzed the results.

It is known that vitamin D, unlike other vitamins, is not easy to store through food. However, there are foods that can help us stock up on them. Otherwise, there are two main ways to increase vitamin D levels. The first is pharmaceutical supplementation. The second is exposure to sunlight, which promotes the synthesis of this vitamin in our body. Research has not yet established whether vitamin D supplements can benefit our brain health. Therefore we must wait for confirmation, with the awareness that keeping vitamin D within the recommended levels is always excellent for our body.

