Knowing how to perceive and understand the signals that our body sends us is very important. Sometimes, even the sensations or disturbances that seem more trivial, can be alarm bells that should not be underestimated.

In fact, it happens that some pathologies present themselves with disorders that we would never connect to that particular disease. This happens because there are symptoms common to different types of pathologies.

To understand this, it would be enough to think of liver problems. When a problem occurs in this organ, unthinkable symptoms often arise, which we would never connect to the liver. Here is what ailments we are talking about.

The largest gland we have

The liver is the largest gland in the human body and weighs around 1-1.5 kg. It is involved in many vital functions of the body, related, for example, to digestion, the production of hormones and the protection of the organism.

It does so many tasks that it is truly indispensable, like heart and lungs. Despite this, many people do not know exactly what functions the liver performs and therefore tend to overlook the symptoms.

Not only the itch, but also these 2 unthinkable symptoms could signal some liver problem

One of the first symptoms that could indicate a liver problem is itching. Depending on the pathology behind this annoying sensation, itching can be combined with redness, irritation or cracked skin. In severe cases, it may also have pus and papules.

Most often, the itch does not hide anything of concern. In other cases, however, it could be the side effect of certain medications or a contact allergy.

In more serious situations, however, it could be a sign of a liver problem, such as primary liver or biliary cirrhosis. Itching, in fact, in both these cases would be one of the first symptoms with which the disease would manifest itself, especially in the phases in which the damage would already be extended to the organ.

To these, fatigue and the accumulation of fluids in the abdomen would also be added. Not only the itch, therefore, but also these 2 disorders could indicate the presence of a liver problem.

It is therefore advisable to always keep yourself under control and to carefully follow the instructions of your doctor.

The rule for protecting your health is always the same

There are no ways to prevent these diseases, but what can be done is to try to reduce their risk. To do this, the main rule is to follow a healthy lifestyle, which includes a correct and balanced diet. Furthermore, we remind you that it is also important to reduce or avoid the consumption of alcohol, eat fruit and vegetables and practice sports regularly.