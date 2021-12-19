Not only the Netherlands, here are all the anti Omicron restrictions in the EU countries

Contagions are running all over Europe and states are moving to stricter measures to curb (as far as possible) a new wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant. For Italy, Portugal, Greece and Ireland, a first step was to protect themselves from the outside with entry tests for arrivals from the rest of the EU, the Netherlands instead immediately chose the more radical way of immediately imposing a new timed lockdown.

The unknown of hospitalizations

Omicron’s substantial growth advantage over the Delta variant suggests that it will soon become the dominant form of the coronavirus in the same countries with high levels of population immunity. It is unclear to the World Health Organization whether this is due to the variant’s ability to evade defenses, its inherently greater transmissibility, or a combination of both. The point is that with cases increasing so rapidly, hospitals in some areas could become overloaded, hence the action plans being evaluated by governments.

Absolute narrow, the Dutch way

Therefore, from Sunday 19th to 14th January only essential activities will remain open in the Netherlands, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, which will operate until 8pm; non-essential shops, cinemas, theaters, museums, concert halls will instead be closed. The catering services will work with delivery and take away. As for the meetings, with the Christmas holidays approaching, the rules are as follows: it will not be possible to receive at home more than 2 people per day aged 13 and over; the exceptions will be 24, 25 and 26 December and New Year’s Eve, when the number will increase to 4. Only groups of two people can be met outdoors, except in the case of people who are part of the same household.

No New Year’s Eve parties in Paris

While evaluating different scenarios in the first instance, the Super green pass was adopted in which only the vaccine and not the swabs counts, on the Italian model. The French scientific committee for the Covid emergency has invited the Paris government to introduce a squeeze for the New Year. “In view of the acceleration of the epidemic and the risks associated with end-of-year festive activities, the authorities must be able to take significant restrictive measures, including, where appropriate, limitation of collective activities or curfews.” The city hall of the capital Paris has meanwhile announced the cancellation of the fireworks and concerts scheduled on the Champs-Elysées on the evening of December 31st.

Germany and Austria, reinforced obligations for those who enter

Germany imposes restrictions on entry from France and Denmark, which have been declared high risk areas as Covid. Those who arrive from these countries without being vaccinated, or without having a certificate of recovery, will have to do ten days of quarantine, a period that can be reduced with a negative test after five days. At this point, all countries bordering Germany, excluding Luxembourg, are considered high-risk Covid countries by the German health authorities. The UK has also been included by Berlin on the list, and thus returning Germans themselves will be asked to have a negative result of a swab and to respect a two-week quarantine, even if they are vaccinated. After weeks of incisive action on the domestic front, Austria has also taken a step forward to better protect itself from Omicron. From tomorrow only those who have already received the third dose will be able to enter the country while for the others vaccinated or cured, a negative molecular swab no older than 72 hours is required. Ten-day quarantine for the non-immunized.