In a world where you often relate to others, taking care of your appearance becomes important. Undoubtedly, the main interest should be in health, but, as we know, presenting oneself in a certain way plays a role of considerable value. Soft hair worn with a cut suitable for the face, hydrated skin, face made up and with as few wrinkles as possible and clothing that enhances the body, are factors not to be overlooked.

As for physical fitness, nutrition undoubtedly contributes to maintaining it at its best, yet it is not enough. In fact, experts recommend movement to be carried out a few days a week, in order to strengthen the muscles and help blood circulation. As for women, not only the thighs and buttocks are the parts that can present problems, but also the breasts. This part of the body is kept under control since adolescence, as one competes with friends in a period in which one’s personality is formed and one becomes more and more aware of relationships. It denotes femininity, attraction, but it is also the part that can make us look more confident when wearing certain garments.

Not only thighs and buttocks, we could firm the breasts at home even without weights at 50 and in menopause

Due to the natural aging of muscle support, but also due to other factors related to hormone production or a lack of nutrients, excessive weight loss and smoking, the breasts can undergo changes. Its relaxation, therefore, could be experienced with discomfort in women, especially after the age of 50. Staying fit and healthy and still looking feminine and attractive is what you want. Some home exercises could help strengthen muscles and firm breasts:

in a straight position with the legs slightly apart, bring the elbows to the height of the breast, join the palms and press for 30 seconds;

bring your hands behind your neck, open and close your arms forward, making your elbows touch;

open the arms, bend them to 90 degrees and bring the elbows closer and apart at chest height;

bring your arms up and join your hands, pull and remain in pose for 20 seconds and then lower them;

push-ups would also do well: in front of the wall, stretch your arms and then approach and move away with your torso. They can also be done on the ground.

Perform each exercise 10 times, 3 days a week.