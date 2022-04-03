Not only to have a flat stomach and marble glutes soon but this exercise would also help the cardiovascular system

How many times have we been to our doctor and heard the phrase “should exercise”? The performance of physical activity, in fact, is extremely important. In addition to a healthy and proper diet, physical activity allows you to stay healthy and in shape.

Practicing physical exercise not only helps on the physical level, but also on the mental level. In fact, the brain could slowly switch off if we continue to lead a sedentary life but here’s how to keep it active, also improving memory.

Physical activity also allows you to burn calories more easily. Do we know when we eat more than usual? There is no need to fast or compensate with unbalanced meals. Also because it would be wrong, regardless. Thanks to physical activity, we will be able to burn ingested fats and thus allow ourselves a few more snags.

Besides all the health benefits, exercise helps you have a sculpted body. Soon it will be summer, why don’t we start training? Not only to have a flat stomach soon, but also to improve our inner and mental well-being.

The wall squat

Among the physical activities that the Istituto Superiore di Sanità recommends, there are the so-called muscle exercises. As the term itself says, these are exercises that positively affect the muscles, sculpting the body. According to the ISS, we should practice these types of exercises 2 or 3 times a week.

Among them, we recommend the wall squat. This not only sculpts the glutes and tummy, making it flat, but would help help the cardiovascular system, along with all the other exercises. The exercises, in fact, would make the heart more resistant, as well as the lighter exercises, such as a classic walk. For example, for the latter, it is suggested to do it 3 or 5 times a week, and here’s how to walk to reduce bad cholesterol too, according to experts.

In addition to the benefits on heart health, also due to the possible reduction of cholesterol, the squat burns many calories, increases strength and endurance, strengthens the muscles and is useful for firming. The squat is a kind of bending or flexing, through the use of the legs, rather than the arms.

It is done standing up and spreading the legs slightly, with the heels planted firmly on the floor. Stretching the arms forward, we go down with the legs, protruding the buttocks but keeping the back straight. This is the description of the classic squat.

In the wall squat, on the other hand, both the back and the buttocks must be placed against the wall and the legs must be bent, just as if we were sitting on a chair. If the classic squats have to be done several times, by getting up and bending, instead in those on the wall you have to maintain the position for 5 minutes.

In this case, we will activate the muscles of the whole body, especially the buttocks, abdominals and legs. We will increase the resistance of the body but also of the heart. Physical activity, in fact, improves blood circulation and makes it more active.

In any case, you should do at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day, but we recommend that you contact your doctor for what type of exercises to perform.