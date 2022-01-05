Not only to remove mold from walls but these zero-cost remedies would be a cure-all for health and weight

In everyday life, after the Christmas holidays that have seen binge eating, the thoughts that plague our minds are about getting back into shape. Now that the holidays are practically over, we need to wake up from the magical time and get back to reality.

We know very well that eating a lot of fats and sugars could cause imbalances in blood sugar and cholesterol values, yet during the holidays we never think about this important factor. In any case, another risk factor for our health is mold, the number 1 enemy of respiratory problems.

But is it possible to kill two birds with one stone? Are there any grandmother’s remedies capable of avoiding the problem of mold but also of safeguarding health?

The elixirs

The answer is yes and in fact not only to remove mold from the walls but these remedies at no cost would be a panacea for health and weight. We will see two remedies.

The first remedy features hot water, lemon juice and cider vinegar. We mix the mixture and put in a spray bottle and spray directly on the mold stains on the walls. We leave it for a few minutes and rub.

We can also add baking soda, but only to treat mold. Let’s not add it, however, in the preparation of the elixir to drink. As we know, lemon has many beneficial properties, is rich in antioxidants and mineral salts and acts as a fat burner.

And even a scientific study is showing how lemon could help in Alzheimer’s therapy. Cider vinegar, on the other hand, as Humanitas claims, in addition to containing important mineral salts, could reduce cholesterol and could hinder the absorption of fats.

The second remedy features hot water, cinnamon essential oil, cider vinegar and baking soda. Also in this case the ingredients are mixed and sprayed on the wall with the same procedure seen above.

For the elixir to drink, however, we substitute honey for baking soda. Honey is one of the oldest grandmother’s remedies for colds and sore throats, while cinnamon, as Humanitas always claims, would keep blood sugar levels at bay, it would have a satiating power to maintain weight. At the same time we are careful with abuse because high amounts could be risk factors for kidney and liver health. It is therefore advisable to use a few drops or, if chopped, only a teaspoon.

In the case of mold present on the wall, cinnamon, lemon and vinegar have antifungal and antifungal properties. For example, cinnamon can also be placed on top of plants to prevent mold growth. However, we should abandon these bad habits which are responsible for humidity in the house.

In any case, you can choose one of these solutions to drink in the morning before breakfast or in the evening before going to bed for just a few days. However, this does not in any case replace the opinion of the doctor, who is absolutely undisputed, so it is advisable to contact him for any information and indication.