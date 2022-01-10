Not only Top Gun: Hollywood in all sequels – Magazine

by Andrea Bonzi Hollywood chooses safe second hand. 2022 will be the year of the sequels, where new chapters will be added to sagas of the past, even after many years (even decades) from the original founders. It is not a new phenomenon, but it signals the laziness of the big production companies, caught between the pandemic that continues to hit hard and the distribution in streaming which, however, does not ensure the same proceeds. Indicative that among the titles already in the room there are Matrix 4 (Resurrections) and the prequels King’s Man 3 (The origins) and La Befana vien di notte 2 (this, however, all made in Italy). On January 13, with the release of Scream 5, we see Ghostface again, the killer with the ghost mask on …

Hollywood chooses safe second hand. 2022 will be the year of the sequels, where new chapters will be added to sagas of the past, even after many years (even decades) from the original founders. It is not a new phenomenon, but it signals the laziness of the big production companies, caught between the pandemic that continues to hit hard and the distribution in streaming which, however, does not ensure the same proceeds. Indicative that among the titles already in the room there are Matrix 4 (Resurrections) and the prequels King’s Man 3 (The origins) and La Befana vien di notte 2 (this, however, all made in Italy).

On January 13, with the release of Scream 5, we see Ghostface again, the killer with the ghost mask whose costume is so successful on Halloween. The fifth chapter of the saga that, in the nineties, rewrote youth horror comes at a distance of more than ten from the fourth and can no longer count on the hand of the late Wes Craven as director. The protagonists, however, are always the same: David Arquette, Courtney Cox (former star of Friends) and Neve Campbell. The advertising billboard is original, with a large group photo of the characters, which promises: “The killer is in this poster”.

Another sequel on which few would have bet and which, unless yet another postponement, will arrive in Italy in May, is Top Gun 2 (Maverick). Thirty-five years later – you read that right – Tom Cruise returns as the fighter pilot in Tony Scott’s film. At that time, the progenitor film reflected the Reaganian ideology, with the Manichean opposition between Russians and Americans. Today the operation seems to focus more on nostalgia than on politics, even if the Asians of the giant Tencent, co-financier of the project, would have pretended to erase the symbols of Taiwan and Japan from the protagonist’s leather jacket. We will see Cruise, 59 years old and not hear them, also in the seventh chapter of Mission: Impossible, shot partly in Italy, whose release is scheduled for the autumn. In the end, the adventures of the secret agent Ethan Hunt, starting from a show produced between the sixties and seventies, landed in the cinema returning to be… series: the eighth chapter is already in the pipeline.

The third chapter of Sister Act should be ready in December (and go directly to Disney +): despite her 66 years and the Covid just passed, Whoopi Goldberg will return as the (fake) nun Maria Claretta, forced to disguise herself after being a witness of a murder. At the time, Emile Ardolino’s comedy was a great success, so much so that it gave rise to musicals and attempts at imitation, including Italian ones.

The taste of seriality is inherent in the adventures of superheroes: the most awaited is The Batman, with the novelty of Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight, and then again Doctor Strange 2 (In the Multiverse of madness), Thor 4 (Love & Thunder) , Black Panther 2 (Wakanda Forever), which will have to do without the late Chadwick Boseman. Among the cartoons stand out Shrek 5 and Spider-Man 2: Across the Spider-Verse (both the progenitors won the Oscar), as well as Minions 2, the second chapter with the yellow creatures of Despicable Me.

But the icing is James Cameron: Avatar 2 is expected at Christmas, which promises a new productive ‘leap’, as it was – at least as regards 3D graphics and special effects – the first award-winning film, which dates back to 13 years ago. Cameron believes in it and is preparing at the same time the third chapter of the saga that takes place on the lush planet Pandora.