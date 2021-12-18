“Not only vaccines hole”, other bad news for science – Libero Quotidiano

World

"Not only vaccines hole", other bad news for science

There Omicron variant hole the vaccines anti-Covid and “largely eludes immunity obtained with the illness“This is what emerges from the last report drawn up by the prestigious Imperial College of London which studied all the cases of Covid in England in the period 29 November-11 December of this year, i.e. 122,063 people infected with the Delta variant and 1,846 confirmed cases of Omicron, in addition to 196,463 individuals infected with other variants and 11,329 “probably infected with Omicron”.

Reports the day that scientists estimate that “the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant “and that consequently” the protection against reinfection by Omicron, offered by an infection in the past, can reach up to 19 percent“. Very low percentage. More. The researchers also estimated the effectiveness of vaccines against the infection:” It is between 0 and 20 percent after two doses and between 55 and 80 percent after the booster dose. “So the efficacy against asymptomatic infection is even lower.

For this reason the “third dose” is becoming more and more necessary and soon also a ad hoc “booster”. Pfizer and Moderna they have already started studying a specific recall for Omicron, which is expected to be available by March. “We have three lines of defense that we are pursuing in parallel,” he said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna – we have already evaluated a higher dose booster of mRNA-1273, secondly we are already studying two multivalent booster candidates and finally we are rapidly advancing towards a specific booster for Omicron. “Meanwhile, infections are growing.

