“Not only Vlahovic, here is the Juve revolution. Allegri wants Jorginho, De Jong and Romagnoli. Via Kulusevski, Morata and De Ligt in summer. Dybala, there is Liverpool “

Colleague Bucchioni on TMW:





Vlahovic is undoubtedly the hit of the year. Yesterday, all the figures of the operation were defined in detail, which will be officially revealed today if the tampon is negativized and the player stopped for Covid can reach Turin for medical examinations.





In essence, however, eighty million will go to Fiorentina with a fixed amount (75) and five easily reachable bonuses. The player will have a five-year contract for around eight million euros with bonuses, while the agent will pocket commissions close to fifteen million.





As you can see, bringing the young Serbian forward who turns 22 today costs an enormous amount: more than one hundred million euros.





Undoubtedly a lot of stuff, but John Elkann himself has given the green light early to a new revolution that will be completed in the summer. The accelerator was Chiesa’s injury. A team already in difficulty without its most explosive player would have really risked being out of the Champions League, a hypothesis that the bianconeri do not even want to take into consideration. A sporting catastrophe, but above all an economic one with the loss of fifty million of participation, a decline in the value of the brand and of the players, defections of sponsors, damage to image. Unbearable. Precisely for this reason, the Juventus management decided to close the purchase of Vlahovic six months in advance with whom there had already been a general agreement for June for some time. Anticipating costs much more for Juve, as we have seen, but with a striker like this the percentages of winning fourth place increase.





This strategy pushed by Allegri also becomes the first piece of a real revolution that will change the face of Juventus as his coach really wants. He doesn’t like many of the players he found on his return, others don’t have the character you need when you wear the Juve shirt, as has often been understood from the coach’s statements.





In short, Allegri has returned to the center of the Juventus project with a four-year contract and (rightly) expects a team that is happy to the end, made up of players of greater personality and of a higher level.





Vlahovic is a pretty good restart. Maybe I’m wrong, but the way I saw him grow, for the mind he has, in addition to the goals he scores, this guy is destined to become the new Lewandowski. And since Juve got burned by Haaland two years ago, they closed quickly for not wanting to repeat the same mistake. An agreement made for months could not be dragged again with the risk that some stronger club (City or Bayern) could enter. The competition from Bayern, in addition to the Chiesa’s injury, convinced the bianconeri to bring Vlahovic to Turin today.





It’s just the beginning, as mentioned. Allegri then above all wants a director and for next summer Juventus will do everything to bring Jorginho back to Italy, who has his contract expiring in 2023. The former Napoli would be that mix of technique, personality and experience, the ability to lead the team, missing from the days of the real Pjanic. Perhaps from Pirlo.





But De Jong is also in the crosshairs, no longer so happy to stay in Barcelona in this moment of storm and also tactical changes that have certainly not exalted him. Barcelona who would replace him with Kessie arriving from Milan on a free transfer.





Complicated operations, of course, but Juventus are setting them up because they have understood that Allegri only needs players of this level, otherwise his football will not work. Barcelona, ​​among other things, has not just economic problems and will have to do some exits.





It is not enough. Milan’s Romagnoli is also in the black and white viewfinder, freeing himself on a free transfer.





Someone will wonder where Juventus will get the money and the question makes sense. Of course there will be releases, some of which are possible even in these last market hours.





The first player on the list is Kulusevski whom Allegri just doesn’t see, he also tried it as a second striker, but with poor results. He would have gladly taken Everton, but the player said no thanks. He would have been offered to Milan in the last few hours to replace Castillejo on his way out to Spain, but Milan cannot do such expensive operations right now and if anything they are looking for a defender.





There are four days left for the market and it will not be easy. In the register of starters there are also Ramsey who, however, continues to refuse everything, one of Arthur and Bentancur travels to the Premier. Morata was about to go to Barcelona via Atletico Madrid already ten days ago, he will try to close in these hours. However, the Spaniard will not be redeemed by Juve at the end of the season, another sacrificed by Allegri’s new course.





But the real outgoing operations with which to bring profits, according to Juventus’ plans, would be two: De Ligt and Dybala.





The defender has already expressed some doubts about his stay in Turin, his agent Raiola as well. Raiola, who is recovering from health problems, had already set up a tour of him. De Ligt could end up at Bayern for more than the seventy million paid by Juventus to Ajax three years ago and at Juve he could be replaced by Romagnoli, also a Raiola team, whom Allegri highly estimates.





The story of Dybala is more complex. Juve hopes to close the contract renewal in the match that will probably take place next week, to avoid the insult of losing the player to zero, but then they should still leave Turin for Barcelona or Liverpool. This is the goal that must be studied with the player’s entourage, admitted and not granted that the strategy succeeds. Liverpool have come forward to take the player to zero and officially, therefore, there is not only Inter. We have known about Barcelona for some time.





Returning to the objectives, if Dybala were to renew, Juve would then aim for an exchange with De Jong.





However, the situation remains complicated. Certainly Vlahovic is part of that category of players who win games alone, those that Allegri anti-gamer likes, players who have character and personality, there is no need for excessive game organization. For sure he will score more than Morata and Allegri will focus a lot on physical strength and the ability to see the goal of this Serbian boy who wanted to go to Juve since he was a child, to retrace the steps of his idol Ibra. He now he will have the task of dragging that Juve.





As mentioned, if it turns out to be outside the Covid tunnel, Vlahovic could also sign the contract today with the presentation in Turin between tomorrow and Monday. Those who have written about difficulties or whatever, do not know that the agreement in principle dates back to October when Vlahovic refused Fiorentina’s five million and decided not to renew. The Juventus refoundation restarts from a young center forward that all of Europe would have liked and now for Allegri’s football a real director is still needed to set up the strong vertical axis with goalkeeper (Szczesny), central (Bonucci), Jorginho (?) And Vlahovic. We begin to think after years of bad choices.





Returning to the expiring contracts, in addition to Dybala, keep an eye on Cuadrado who does not seem satisfied with the proposal and on whom Marotta is there. Even Bernardeschi could look around, but for Allegri one like this in pink is precious.





We said about Milan that they are looking for a defender, but there are no decisive steps forward for Botman. The Dutchman has an agreement with Maldini and Massara, but Lille are not convinced. The Rossoneri press. Kessie’s exit to Barcelona is also being prepared for the future and Milan has decided who to replace him with: Renato Sanches. The anticipation of several weeks ago finds more and more confirmation. Talking about Botman also spoke of the Portuguese and the midfielder expiring in 2023 gave Milan the green light. Welcome destination, there is optimism.





Inter’s foresight this time is called Gosens. He becomes Perisic’s alter ego and if the Croatian does not sign the renewal under the conditions of the Nerazzurri who still want to keep him, Marotta has in any case already brought in another specialist in the role, strong and five years younger. He calls it programming.





Fiorentina is also ready. When Vlahovic left, he responded with the purchase of the Brazilian Arthur Cabral, 24, from Basel. Fifteen million plus three bonuses, the center forward landed last night in Florence strongly advised by Burdisso. But Fiorentina had already brought Ikonè and Piatek home in the early days of the transfer market.