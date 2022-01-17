Research and scientific studies have always shown that nutrition plays a fundamental role in the well-being of our body. In fact, some important diseases could be avoided by following a healthy and healthy diet.

Obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension are just some of the diseases that a correct diet could prevent.

But not only that, even constant physical activity would help not only to lose a few pounds and tone the body, but also to stay healthy.

A millenary discipline increasingly followed

In reality, you don’t necessarily need to go to the gym, but even a healthy walk in the park at a brisk or fast pace could prevent some diseases. Speaking of which, here’s how much to walk every day to reduce anxiety, cholesterol, and improve bone health.

There are also other activities that could help us. For example, let’s think about yoga. We are talking about a millenary discipline, which helps us to find a balance between body, mind and spirit. Practicing it regularly could help to achieve mental clarity and face daily events more serenely.

Yogic practice is characterized by a series of asanas (postures) that require a good knowledge of the body and mind. On a physical level, they allow you to stretch the muscles, relieve tension and strengthen the joints. Let’s not forget the fundamental role of breathing (Pranayama), which gently accompanies all movements and removes anxious states.

Not only walking but also this activity could reduce cholesterol, stress and help you sleep peacefully

Therefore, yoga could reduce or ward off some diseases. In fact, according to the studies reported on the authoritative pages of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, this discipline could improve cholesterol, but also have benefits on body weight and blood pressure.

Furthermore, a research published also on the pages of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, reveals that yoga would reduce stress levels, hot flashes and insomnia in postmenopausal women.

The study was conducted on 44 women divided into three groups. 14 women underwent stretching exercises, 15 women did not perform any type of activity and the last group, on the other hand, attended yoga classes twice a week.

After 4 months, the group subjected to yogic practice significantly reduced the problems related to menopause.

Let’s not forget that yoga could also moderate and improve levels of tension and nervousness.