Ignoring the presence of tooth decay or some oral infection can lead to sudden toothaches that may sound like alarm bells.

The pain could come at any time of the day or night. But if it arrives in the evening, the possibility of spending a sleepless night is high.

The problem could also affect other parts of the body such as the jaw or ears, so a thorough examination as soon as possible is highly recommended. Understanding the nature of the problem could help us avoid worsening.

Some immediate remedies

The visit to the dentist can tell us if it is necessary to use antibiotics or if it is a question of eliminating a cavity or proceeding with a devitalization.

In the meantime, when the pain is felt and the gums are inflamed, rinsing the mouth with warm water and salt may give us relief. Warm water has a soothing effect. Salt, on the other hand, acts on swelling. Sea salt contains minerals that fight inflammation and infections. Flushing done 2 or 3 times a day should alleviate the disturbance.

Of course, not only water and salt can help us while we wait, other natural remedies could also be effective. It depends on the general care with which we take care of the oral cavity.

A green clay toothpaste, for example, can help disinfect the gums in depth.

By adding cloves and 2 or 3 drops of peppermint essential oils to the clay batter, we can obtain a homemade product with which to reduce swelling. The presence of bacteria may also decrease. If we combine the toothpaste with a myrrh mouthwash, the beneficial effects should be greater.

Not only water and salt can help us sleep at night with toothache but also other remedies so as not to suffer beyond measure

When toothache occurs in the evening and any remedy has to be postponed until the next day, we can adopt the right sleeping positions.

First of all we eat soft and lukewarm foods and clean the oral cavity in a thorough but delicate way before going to bed.

When we go to sleep we choose a supine position with the hands on the side while keeping the head raised. The pressure and the constant and annoying throbbing should decrease.

The blood should circulate more slowly. Lying down increases the speed of circulation and this is why we feel more pain.

We can also stand in an inclined position as if we were sitting, perhaps leaning on pillows and holding a warm cloth on the swollen part.

If we are used to meditation, after a relaxing herbal tea we can try to control the pain with relaxation techniques.

Meditation can only give results if we are experts in the subject, improvising would lead to nothing. Painkillers are an extreme remedy, but when there are no other ways we can choose to make exceptions. It depends on what method we usually use to solve our problems.