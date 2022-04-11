The liver is one of the most important organs in our body as well as one of the most delicate. This performs fundamental functions related to the synthesis of cholesterol and triglycerides and their disposal. In addition, the liver contributes to the elimination of toxic waste taken through food and in the management of blood sugars. Another function is that of the production of bile, a liquid through which the body is able to digest fats and vitamins of the K, D, E and A group.

As mentioned, however, the liver is one of the organs that is most frequently burdened by the excessive load of fats and cholesterol and which could suffer damage, even serious.

However, it is not always easy to spot the signs that could suggest a poor liver.

What to watch out for

A healthy diet that excludes excessive loads of sugars and fats, together with an appropriate amount of physical activity are certainly the first step in keeping the liver healthy. When this does not happen, especially for prolonged periods, the liver could run into phenomena of steatosis (fatty liver) up to acute and chronic liver failure.

Although easily confused with transient ailments, the symptoms of a distressed liver are numerous. For example, cases of weakness and exhaustion would be common in those with a heavy liver. Another detail to watch out for is bad breath, especially if it recalls the sweetish taste of must, because it could be this condition that attacks the liver and brain.

Further aspects to watch out for are intestinal regularity, pain in the right side and a widespread feeling of heaviness after meals.

Yet in addition to these symptoms there is one that we may not notice but that we could see every morning in the mirror.

Not only weakness, fatigue and heaviness but also this spy that few notice in the mirror would reveal a suffering liver

A poor liver may not be able to properly dispose of bilirubin, a yellowish brown substance. To be disposed of, bilirubin must reach the liver, bind to the bile, pass through the bile ducts and be eliminated in the faeces and urine. This is what happens to a healthy body, but if the liver is compromised it may fail to dispose of.

When bilirubin fails to be disposed of properly, it tends to accumulate and in the tissues. The consequence is jaundice, that is a yellowish color, of the sclera, the white part of the eyes. For this reason, even when we notice a yellowing of the skin and eyes and not only weakness, fatigue and heaviness, the opinion of an expert should be evaluated. In fact, jaundice could be the indicator of pathologies such as cirrhosis, hepatitis, up to liver cancer.

