It is not new that healthy prevention and adequate attention in food choices can make the difference in the control of some ailments. In particular, as regards foods that could put cardiovascular health at risk, we had emphasized that more than sausages and cheeses, these foods would make the pressure skyrocket.

However, the choices made at the table may not be the only ones that compromise our health, but some bad sleep habits. In fact, contrary to what one might believe, not only with pecorino and pancetta but so fat and triglycerides would increase putting the heart at risk. To confirm this would be a study published by the journal BMC Public Health which saw as many as 133,608 subjects as the subject of study.

Aside from the well-known risk factors such as excess alcohol and poor movement, the scholars would have examined the quality of sleep. For this purpose, 3 groups of people were identified based on the hours of sleep slept during the day. The groups were divided between subjects who rest 6-7 hours a day, subjects who sleep more and those who sleep less.

Well it would have emerged that those who sleep too much or too little could incur an increase in triglycerides and fat in the blood.

Specifically, the category of men who slept less than 6 hours would have found a greater predisposition to metabolic syndrome and increased abdominal circumference.

In women with poor sleep, on the other hand, a wider waistline considered to be an evaluation parameter for cardiovascular risks would have been detected.

Cholesterol drop, but the good one

Similarly, it would appear that male subjects who sleep more than 10 hours a day would have increased abdominal fat and triglycerides. The same effects of an increase in blood sugar and a decrease in HDL good cholesterol would be seen in women who sleep too much.

Although scholars take time to investigate further, they have attempted to pinpoint the increase in particular hormones as one of the causes.

These would increase appetite and calorie intake and reduce the energy consumed in subjects who sleep less than 7 hours. This could be traced back to the increase in abdominal circumference and obesity.

Of course there is no chronometer to measure how much we should sleep per second but, for any concerns, always consult a doctor.

