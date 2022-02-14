Not only would it cleanse the liver and counteract hypertension, this antioxidant vegetable would also be beneficial for bone, brain and heart health.

Few vegetables have so many benefits all together and are as tasty as artichokes. It is a plant of Mediterranean origin, known since ancient times for its beneficial properties. Its seasonality falls in November, but it is cultivated for a longer period: from October to June. Its composition makes it one of the most valuable foods for our diet. In particular, in 100 grams of artichoke there are: 84 g of water, 2.7 g of protein, 2.5 g of carbohydrates.

Then, we have: 1.1 g of fiber, 0.2 g of lipids and, finally, minerals and vitamins. Among the latter, we have potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, sodium, calcium, copper, zinc, selenium, manganese, vitamin A, vitamins of group B, C, E, K and J. But that’s not all, because it contains also antioxidants, of which many flavonoids, such as beta-carotene, zeaxanthin and lutein.

Properties of artichokes and health benefits

In the face of such a rich composition, the artichoke has a low calorie content, equal to about 40 Kcal per 100 grams. This vegetable would be an excellent ally for liver purification. This is because the presence of cynarin promotes liver function by stimulating the secretion of bile. Furthermore, this substance would also serve to counteract liver diseases such as hepatitis, cirrhosis and jaundice. Artichokes, then, support the liver, also because they would favor the detoxification of the body, revealing themselves to be a precious ally for the elimination of alcohol. In addition, thanks to the presence of various antioxidants, they would counteract the activity of free radicals, protecting against cellular aging.

The artichoke, however, would not only purify the liver and counteract hypertension, but it has a variety of other benefits. Among the most important is the diuretic and detoxifying one. In fact, the high water content would stimulate diuresis, while the presence of fiber would reduce the accumulation of fats in the intestine. For this reason, artichoke is considered an excellent digestive and laxative.

Not only would it cleanse the liver and counteract hypertension, this antioxidant vegetable would also be beneficial for bone, brain and heart health.

The presence of inulin would imply a reduction in bad cholesterol and a lowering of blood sugar. By reducing LDL values, the artichoke would be useful in case of atherosclerosis and would protect the cardiovascular system. In fact, thanks to the rich potassium content, it would neutralize excess sodium, regulating blood pressure. Furthermore, thanks to the presence of vitamin K, it would also have benefits on the brain, protecting it from degeneration. Finally, the artichoke would be useful for the formation of bone tissue, thus representing a panacea for the entire support system.